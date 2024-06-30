Big Years Still Expected from Some Bears by Oddsmakers
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remains the solid favorite with football oddsmakers for offensive rookie of the year.
According to the sports books for both FanDuel.com and DraftKings Williams is a favorite over Jayden Daniels. Williams is +135 to Daniels' +550 with DraftKings and +125 to Daniels' +650 with FanDuel. After the draft, Williams had been +200.
Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze rates a top 10 candidate for offensive rookie of the year at +4000.
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is among the top 10 players listed for defensive player of the year with DraftKings. Sweat has the 10th best betting odds for DraftKings at +3000, with Caleb Parsons the favorite at +550, but is not regarded as a top 10 candidate with FanDuel.
The betting on coach Matt Eberflus for coach of the year remains brisk with DraftKings, though it has tailed off a bit with FanDuel.
Eberflus and Jim Harbaugh are the favorites at +900 with DraftKings. He had been No. 2 by himself in FanDuel but at DraftKings is now in a tie for second with Falcons coach Raheem Morris at +1000. Harbaugh is +900 with that site.
How quick fortunes turn in the NFL betting circles. Through Week 4 last season, Eberflus was a close second to Josh McDaniels (+200) in betting to be the first coach fired at +250.
The Bears remain longer shots to win their division at FanDuel at +330, with Detroit +135 and Green Bay +195. Odds are tighter with DraftKings with the Bears at DraftKings with the Bears +265 to Detroit's +150 and Green Bay's +210.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has agamblingproblem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
