D.J. Moore could potentially lose his job as Bears' top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears boast one of the more impressive-looking wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and it's led by the ever-underrated D.J. Moore.
In spite of posting four 1,000-yard campaigns throughout his NFL career, which included registering 1,364 yards during his debut campaign with the Bears in 2023, Moore has never made a Pro Bowl, nor as he ever earned an All-Pro selection. Not even Second-Team.
Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has remained a reliable option for Chicago over the course of his first two seasons in the Windy City, even if he had a bit if a down year in 2024 when he caught 98 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns. That was good for just 9.9 yards per catch, by far a career low.
But Moore's rather pedestrian campaign last year could have been a result of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams trying to find himself, especially with Williams having so many weapons at his disposal. That included Rome Odunze and the now-departed Keenan Allen.
Moore remained the No. 1 option last season, though, but that could absolutely change in 2025. Why? Because of Odunze.
The Bears took Odunze in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He quietly enjoyed a strong rookie showing, snaring 54 balls for 734 yards and three scores. Unlike Moore, who wasn't even able to bring double digits in yards per catch, Odunze logged 13.6 in that department.
Odunze was absolutely dominant at the University of Washington, and there were some who actually believed he was the best receiver in a draft class that included Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
The 23-year-old still has a long way to go to prove himself in that regard, but there is no question that he could ultimately form a long-term connection with Williams and supplant Moore as the No. 1 guy.
Moore is terrific, and he will serve as a security blanket for Williams. That much is true. But it's Odunze who seems to possess the greater big-play ability at this stage, and at 6-foot-3 and nearly 220 pounds, he has the frame to serve as a lethal weapon in red-zone situations.
It would not be the least bit surprising if Odunze finishes with better numbers than Moore in 2025, and to be perfectly frank, I kind of half expect it.