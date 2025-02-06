Draft lesson for Bears from Super Bowl O-lines is a layered one
The predominant theory about the Bears drafting offensive line first makes sense and when you consider where coach Ben Johnson came from it's obvious they have this in mind.
The Lions, with Johnson still a year from becoming offensive coordinator, drafted dominant tackle Penei Sewell as the first pick ever by GM Brad Holmes.
To be sure, former Bears guard and tackle Kyle Long urges this improvement for the Bears and it's already something Johnson has already said they plan to do.
"We are covering the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles," Long said in New Orleans to WGN's Jarrett Payton. "We just watched the Buffalo Bills get beat last week, you know, who had the other best offensive line. But the two groups of fatties that are taking the field for the Eagles and the Chiefs are damn good.
"It's no surprise that offensive linemen are a key ingredient in some of the best dishes, I think. Bring the bigs back, ok? Bring the bigs back."
Lions' Line Rebuild
The Lions didn't build their offensive line all at once and in Round 1, though. They not only took time, but they took two holdovers who were already there before Sewell was and blended them with two linemen after that.
Holmes inherited Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. Holdover players are a big part of it.
They then signed Kevin Zeitler last year at guard in free agency. Graham Glasgow was also a free agent addition in 2023 but had originally been with the Lions and left for the Broncos in free agency and big money. When he returned, he came for only a cap charge of $1.5 million and one year, then re-upped for a nominal three years and $20 million.
The lesson here for rebuilding Bears "bigs," as Long called them, is additions can come from anywhere and at any time. This doesn't need to be a case where they devote a first-rounder, their two second-rounders and a third-rounder to the offensive line.
Trey Smith in free agency
The thought the Bears could sign dominant Kansas City free agent guard Trey Smith is popular but it's entirely possible Smith could be retained by the Chiefs. Kansas City players talk about Smith as if he's their best player on the line. Why do you let your best blocker leave in free agency? You don't. You just cut players or trade starters who are also on the team and aren't as good. Or you restructure other contracts to get the money to retain him.
So the Bears will need to have their eyes on all forms of ways they can improve their offensive line because the obvious isn't always best or possible.
Some might come from coaching up players they already have. Considering offensive line coach Dan Roushar's history of coaching three three-time Saints Pro Bowl players and another who made it once, the Bears have to think this is a possibility.
A draft pick doesn't always need to be a first-rounder who becomes the key starting piece.
The regular Chiefs offensive line for Sunday's game doesn't have a single first-round pick on it and three where sixth-round picks or later, like even an undrafted type. The Eagles have a seventh and two second-round picks on theirs besides first-rounders, but they only drafted one of those first-rounders.
The other line Long mentioned, Buffalo, doesn't have a single first-round pick. It's two seconds, two thirds and a fifth.
Enticing draft alternatives
For that reason, the Bears can't be expected to automatically look at offensive line first in the draft or free agency.
Sure, teams can go that way but if another specialy player at a need position comes out and slaps them in the face in the draft as a real chance to upgrade then it can't be ruled out.
Think Ashton Jeanty, think Abdul Carter, think Mason Graham. Carter might take trading all the way up to No. 1 to get. From what he has shown, he'd be worth it.
Assuming Carter could be No. 1 overall, the Bears would need to give up their first-round pick at No. 10, first-round picks the next two years and a second-rounder this year, if not one more Day 2 pick, possibly in the future. That compensation is all based on the Draft Tek value chart, the one based on Jimmy Johnson's original draft value chart and updated over years.
Moving up five spots to bring in Graham requires much less, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder, besides their own 10th overall pick, depending upon how far up the Michigan DT is graded.
Jeanty might be there at No. 10 without trading up.
The Bears can't be tied to an offensive lineman simply because he is an offensive lineman is the bottom line.
These players come in all rounds and at all prices in free agency, even at all ages. They already have a Round 1 foundation piece in Darnell Wright.
What's apparent is they need help at the position from somewhere.
Johnson comes to Chicago knowing full well they need the help, but they need it at many positions.
