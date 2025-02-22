Bears’ proposed blockbuster with Cleveland Browns shakes up the first round of the NFL Draft
Did the Chicago Bears telegraph something?
On Friday, the Bears cut EDGE DeMarcus Walker, a seemingly odd choice, because…
- Walker was perfectly productive in 2024.
- Chicago’s D-line is thin, thin, thin.
There are three potential reasons for the decision:
- They’re creating more salary cap space.
- They’re eyeballing a certain free agent.
- They’re targeting a specific draftee.
The money thing makes total sense. With Walker and tight end Gerald Everett off the books, Bears GM Ryan Poles now has almost $80 million in cap space to play with come free agency, which covers points 1 and 2.
As for the draft thing, this is where it gets interesting.
EDGE-ing Out
There are a trio of EDGE rushers available for Poles' drafting pleasure who have top-of-the-first-round talent, those being Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Georgia’s Jalen Walker, and Marshall’s Mike Green.
Green—who’s shooting up draft boards left and right—will almost definitely be available when Chicago is on the clock at the ten-spot. Walker will very likely have found a home by the time the Bears have to turn in their draft card, and Carter will be long gone.
But Carter is, by far, the class of the class, an immediate difference maker who would not only be a productive player in Chicago, but his presence will open things up for Montez Sweat on the other side of the D-line.
Carter could arguably be the most impactful figure in the draft, and if Poles has a path to get him into the building, maybe he should follow it.
Hello Cleveland!
Tennessee, who owns the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, is likely big-time studying up on Carter, as well they should—after all, if he’s a Micah Parsons-level talent as advertised, any team would need to consider him, whether or not they need an EDGE.
But the Titans have plenty of holes to fill, one of the biggest being the quarterback position—let’s just say that Will Levis ain’t exactly Warren Moon—so Miami signal caller Cam Ward might be their guy.
If Carter is available at two, Poles should consider ringing up Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry and offering him the following:
Chicago Receives
- Cleveland’s 2025 first round draft pick (1)
Cleveland Receives
- Chicago’s 2025 first round draft pick (10)
- Chicago’s 2025 second round draft pick (41)
The Bears would then grab Carter at two, while the Browns—who, like the Titans, have holes galore—could go best player available at both 10 and 41.
According to Over the Cap’s handy-dandy NFL Trade Calculator, the Browns win the trade, but who cares? In this scenario, Chicago lands the draft’s best defender, while maintaining a top-shelf second round pick.
This would be a big swing for Poles—sacrificing high-end draft capital is always nerve-wracking—but Carter is just about the only potential draftee who could quickly and efficiently take Chicago's defense next level. So if you can get him, get him.