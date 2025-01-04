Former Bears Coach Reported Among Those of Interest to Saints
The most successful Bears coach since Lovie Smith could be considered for a head coaching job again, according to a report.
Former Bears coach Matt Nagy is among coaches who are expected to be considered by the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching job.
In her Saturday column, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Nagy is expected have interest to replace interim coach Darren Rizzi, although Rizzi also will get consideration.
Nagy went back to Kansas City and became offensive coordinator under Andy Reid after the Bears fired him following the 2021 season.
The report also said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy might be a candidate, although his fate isn't yet known in Dallas. McCarthy has been reported as having an interest in the Bears job should he not wind up back with the Cowboys.
Nagy had two playoff berths in his four Bears seasons, making it as division champion in 2018 with a 12-4 record before losing to the Eagles and then as an 8-8 wild card in 2020. The Bears lost to New Orleans in that postseason, their last playoff appearance.
Nagy had a winning record as a coach in Chicago at 34-31 and was fired after his only losing season, 2021, with a 6-11 record. Matt Eberflus followed Nagy with a 14-32 record.
In the last 11 seasons, the Bears have finished in last place or tied for it in the NFC North seven times. The four years when they didn't finish last were all four seasons when Nagy was their coach.
Nagy often has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Chiefs Andy Reid when he retires, although Reid has never expressed the desire to step away from coaching.
