Greatest Chicago Bears 2025 strengths becoming more apparent
The work of Bears GM Ryan Poles appears complete for now, which is to say the $7.4 million in cap space they have left according to Spotrac.com determines they have virtually nothing more to be added.
They still have to subtract the projected $4.7 million in cap space for their three second-round draft picks, a matter delayed while 30 unsigned NFL second-round picks all still have the hopes and dreams that their contracts will get fully guaranteed just like the first two picks of Round 2.
Hs work seemingly completed, Poles has built a roster capable of more than past teams he had, but one still with flaws.
Coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen have begun implementing their plans to best bring out the skill sets and competitive nature of players on the roster.
"I mean, every coach wants guys that have high level of competes and all that," Poles said. "But it’s something you revisit every year. What are we looking to accomplis, what do we want on our football team, if that's from a scheme standpoint or the type of player or the traits that they're bringing?"
Here's what it looks like the Bears will be able to do well based on the group assembled.
Any stragglers added from the unsigned list—whether it be a Nick Chubb, Jadeveon Clowney, Za'Darius Smith, J.K. Dobbins or others—would only be complementary parts brought in for depth purposes. They wouldn't alter the overall makeup enough to decide if the team can do one or two things particularly well.
It's somewhat ironic because a few of their strengths are what they sought to achieve last year with the other coaching staff, but didn't quite make it.
Offense
1. Running Wide
Johnson's Detroit teams used an assortment of wide running plays well and they've built this group with a similar skill set in terms of offensive linemen who can get out on the wide zone and clear the way for either backs or wide receivers to turn handoffs into big gains. The Lions last year were 10th in total plays run around left end and first in plays run off left tackle, second in plays off right tackle and seventh in plays run around right end, according to NFLGSIS. The Bears tried to be an outside running team for three years and had a group designed for it but they lacked a center like Drew Dalman, who was named a perfect scheme fit because of his outside zone blocking impact. PFF had him producing 27.5% impact blocks and playing to a 93.8 grade for outside blocks since he came into the league. The only center higher since he came into the league was former Johnson All-Pro Frank Ragnow with the Lions. Bears tackles already were highly regarded for their mobility as blockers and they went out and paid big time for guards who can do the same.
They'll pair the new mobile offensive line group with D'Andre Swift, a back definitely at his best being outside and in space, and one familiar with what Johnson is trying to do from their time in Detroit.
2. Short Passing Game
This would include the screen game and bootleg passing. It only makes sense they'd be stronger at short passing because they have two tight ends who can be effective receivers. The screen game becomes more dangerous because they have the blockers who can get out in space and also because DJ Moore already was adept at this. Adding Colston Loveland as a slot and speed threat can bring another dimension to this.
The Bears tried to be like this last year but their inability to do other things like scare teams with their deep passing or establish a wider variety of runs made the timing of such plays look poor more often than not. A good screen game can greatly boost yards after the catch, an area where Johnson's Lions led the league last year.
3. Play-Action Passing
It's what Johnson is going to hammer to death and eventually they'll be better at it than last year, when it was talked about but wasn't really used well. It's part of his overall approach of making plays look like other plays. It won't be as strong necessarily at the outset because they need to get the running attack thorough established. Johnson has said he believes play-action can be achieved without a dominant running game, but guess what? It works a lot better if used with a dominant running game. They'll have to work at this after ranking 28th in rushing last year.
Defense
1. Zone Coverage
They're going to more man-to-man coverage than in the past, but even so, they've been playing a heavy zone scheme for three years and they're still going to be in zone half the time or more. No team played less zone than Detroit last year under Aaron Glenn and they were tracked at 51% zone by football insights. The Bears coordinator is from the Saints and not the Lions, and New Orleans still played zone almost two-thirds of the time while the Bears were 73% zone last year.
They're not going to completely change the spots on the leopard when they have all their starters returning from last year and were still playing good, effective zone coverage even during their 10-game losing streak last year. Their man to man will need to imrove through the year but they've got a strong zone background as their foundation.
2. Stopping Wide Runs
They didn't bring in speed edge rushers or heavy interior run defenders to eat up space. Instead, they added 286-pound edge Dayo Odeyingbo to Montez Sweat, who is also stout against the run on the edge. Then they brought in interior defensive players who can help stop the run like Grady Jarrett and defensive tackle Shemar Turner. While Jarrett and Turner can help cave the pocket on pass rush, their primary function will be getting upfield to disrupt the run as 3-techniques.
The run defense suffered badly after Andrew Billings went out injured last year. The effect was a little like when the Chuck Pagano defense lost Akiem Hicks for half a season to an elbow injury. What they've done in personnel should ensure they can withstand one injury to the front.
3. Blitz
Like with man-to-man coverage, this will grow to become a more effective tool with Allen using Kyler Gordon on slot blitzes more or even bringing Jaquan Brisker or the linebackers more. Remember, Brisker actually led the team in sacks in 2022 as a rookie safety, so they know he has that skill. The Saints blitzed at a rate in the top half of the league between 2018-20 before they went heavily into four-man rush afterward. Allen wants to bring this very athletic and young Bears defense back to the way his younger Saints defenses played it. Like with anything different, it's going to take time. As Johnson said, they'll need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. With the blitz will come more man-to-man coverage.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI