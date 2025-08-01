Is Tyson Bagent becoming a legitimate trade option?
Chicago Bears fans went through an early training camp scare as quarterback Caleb Williams struggled badly in the first couple of practices. It shouldn't have been surprising (early struggles from Williams was one of my Bears training camp predictions), but it was still unnerving for a fanbase as snakebitten as Chicago. Since Saturday, however, Williams has stacked good practice after good practice.
But he's not the only Bears quarterback rolling in head coach Ben Johnson's offense. Third-year quarterback Tyson Bagent appears to be developing by leaps and bounds at the same time as Williams. He's been connecting early and often with undrafted receiver J.P. Richardson and appears to be just as much in command of Ben Johnson's offense as Williams.
Bagent was expected by some to fall back to practice squad role following the signing of journeyman quarterback Case Keenum, but he's giving the longtime vet, who once played in a conference championship game, a run for his money. After two years, four starts, and beating the odds multiple times, it's fair to wonder whether the undrafted quarterback from Shepherd University is someone for whom NFL teams would swing a trade.
The one thing putting a damper on projecting Bagent's future is his last couple of starts in his rookie year. After a nearly flawless starting debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, Bagent struggled quite a bit. To be fair, he was a rookie who came from Division II in college. He went from playing against Colorado School of Mines to the LA Chargers on Sunday Night Football. And, like Williams and Justin Fields before him, Bagent was shackled to an incompetent coaching staff.
But context only gets you so far. The tape is what it is, and Bagent's only in-game action thus far leaves a lot to be desired. That will limit what NFL teams would consider giving up in a potential trade.
A strong training camp and preseason would go a long way in changing that perception, and so far that's what Bagent is delivering. On top of his connection with Richardson, he's made several highlight throws to Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luther Burden III. He appears to already have a firm grasp of the playbook and is thriving in practice.
While he still has a way to go, Bagent has developed well enough since his tumultuous rookie season that it's no longer a ridiculous fantasy to think of him as a potential starter in the NFL. As the trade deadline approaches, don't be surprised to hear of teams calling the Bears about Bagent. After beating the odds time and time again, it'd be foolish to count him out.