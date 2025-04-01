2025 NFL Draft: Ben Johnson keeps Chicago Bears' first-round plans under wraps
Chicago Bears fans who are hoping Ben Johnson will offer a clue about the team's plans for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft have to be massively disappointed -- yet impressed -- by the rookie coach's ability to avoid a strategy reveal.
Instead, Johnson cast even more doubt about what the Bears will do with their first pick during his time at the 2025 NFL owners meetings. Chicago is slated to pick 10th overall.
"We feel like there are going to be a lot of good players available with that No. 10 pick," Johnson said. "And honestly, right now, I couldn't tell you if it's going to be offense, if it's going to be defense. There's a lot of candidates in mind right now that could help us. The moves we made in free agency really helped us be flexible to where we don't have to necessarily pick a certain position at that spot."
Thanks for nothing, coach.
No, seriously, thanks for nothing. The best strategy the Chicago Bears can deploy in the weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off is one of mystery. By maintaining the 'anything is possible' messaging, teams that have their hearts set on a particular prospect will have a growing sense of urgency to potentially offer GM Ryan Poles a bounty of picks to trade up. With Johnson keeping the team's plans close to the vest, clubs picking just after the Bears in Round 1 could decide it's better to overpay in a trade with Chicago than risk Poles snagging their preferred prospect.
Indeed, Johnson could simply be telling the truth. There is a cluster of equally graded prospects who are likely to be available at No. 10 overall. It's a wide range of position groups, including offensive linemen, a tight end, a running back, a few quality edge rushers, and even a cornerback.
The next few weeks of 2025 NFL draft preparation will result in the Chicago Bears honing in on their top choice. At least, it should. But if a logjam of similarly graded dudes can't be cleared up, the most likely outcome for the Bears will be a trade back.
And that might be exactly what Ben Johnson is hoping for.
