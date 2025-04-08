2025 NFL Draft: Top defensive line prospects for Dennis Allen's Chicago Bears defense
Under former head coach Matt Eberflus, the Chicago Bears defense relied heavily on the 'bend, don't break' philosophy. He almost never blitzed and ran an old-school style of the Tampa-2.
But that's all in the past now, as new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is going to bring a much more aggressive, man-heavy scheme to Chicago.
ESPN's Matt Bowen released his yearly list of the Top 100 NFL draft prospects based on traits. We already looked at the running backs and O-line, but now let's take a look at the top defensive line prospects.
Who has the necessary traits to not just play in a Dennis Allen defense but thrive? Here are five prospects who check critical boxes.
Alfred Collins - Best run stopper
Chicago struggled mightily against the run in 2024 and it stands to reason that Dennis Allen will want to change that right away. While the return of Andrew Billings should help, he might also want to add a solid run-stuffer through the draft.
That's where Collins comes in. Listed as the draft's best run stopper by Bowen, Collins brings terrific size and a great football IQ to the table. Collins would be the final piece in a truly nasty rotation of run-stuffing defensive tackles, and would help out the linebackers, too.
Walter Nolen - Best interior pass rusher
Getting pressure on quarterbacks from the middle of the line has become increasingly important in modern NFL defenses, and arguably no one in college was better at this in 2024 than Walter Nolen. He racked up 6.5 sacks last season, impressive numbers for a 3-tech, and was even mocked to Chicago in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft.
Nolen would be a good insurance pick to cover for aging veterans like Billings and Grady Jarrett, and could eventually develop into a true Monster of the Midway.
Mason Graham - Best motor
Depending on who you ask, this is the most important trait for a defensive lineman. A guy who never gives up on a play is a guy who can change the outcome of a game with a timely sack or a chase-down tackle. That's what Mason Graham would bring to the Bears, on top of his incredible talent.
Graham has a higher ceiling than anyone else on Chicago's defensive line right now, and it's easy to imagine Dennis Allen developing him into an all-time great Chicago Bear.
Mykel Williams - Best speed-to-power
One of the freakiest athletes in this draft, Williams presents a total package of traits. He's fast, he's got great size at six-foot-five and 260 pounds, and he has long arms, measuring just under 34.5" at the NFL Combine. These are natural tools that he can lean on while he continues to develop and refine his game.
James Pearce Jr. - Fastest closing speed to QB
Dennis Allen runs an aggressive defense, which requires his defensive ends to be fast. Penn State DE Abdul Carter made Bowen's list for several traits that would help him thrive in Chicago, but it's highly unlikely the Bears even have a chance to draft him. Pearce, however, is a real possibility.
Despite standing six-foot-five and weighing 245 pounds, Pearce ran a blazing-fast 4.47 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, better than a lot of receivers and running backs. If he can get a step on the blocker in front of him, it's over. Like Graham, it's easy to see Pearce developing into a fan favorite under Dennis Allen's tutelage.
