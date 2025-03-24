2025 NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears land two blue-chip offensive starters in latest projection
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in just over one month on Thursday, April 24. A flood of mock drafts will be published between now and the time GM Ryan Poles is on the clock, and for the first time in what feels like a very long time, the Chicago Bears are a legitimate wild card.
In fact, the Bears might be the most unpredictable team in the first round this year. Poles addressed most of the team's major weaknesses in free agency and with trades, giving him what every GM hopes for in the NFL Draft: the power to select whoever he wants at any position.
Still, the majority of 2025 NFL mock drafts have the Chicago Bears continuing their offseason theme of adding to the trenches and building around quarterback Caleb Williams.
Take the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, for example. In this seven-rounder, the Bears stick with the O-line and select LSU's Will Campbell at No. 10 overall.
"The Chicago Bears revamped the interior of their offensive line in the offseason, but they did not make any upgrades at tackle," PFN's Ben Rolfe wrote. "That could be viewed as a vote of confidence in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright from Ben Johnson or an indictment of the offensive tackle talent available in free agency.
"The Bears can address the offensive tackle position in the 2025 NFL Draft with Will Campbell, who projects as a potential starting left tackle from Day 1. Campbell would enter training camp as immediate competition for both Jones and Wright. At worst, he will be a high-level backup in 2025 and a succession plan for Jones when he moves on as a free agent next year."
I like the idea of the Bears putting a bow on the offensive line rebuild with their first-round pick. To be honest, it doesn't really matter who the pick is in mock drafts like this. Whether it's Campbell, Armand Membou (Missouri), or even Josh Simmons (Ohio State). If Chicago comes out of the first round with a player they believe is the long-term answer at left tackle, it's a win.
PFN's mock draft got extra spicey in the second round, where the Chicago Bears land North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 39.
At this point in the draft cycle, it seems highly unlikely that Hampton will slide to the 39th pick. In fact, if the Bears want him as their primary running back in 2025, they'd have to take him in the first round. And while I know that may seem extremely rich for Hampton, it's not.
I've long been saying that the gap between Jeanty and Hampton isn't as wide as most have been led to believe, and now that the draft is inching closer, it's proving to be true.
"There’s been plenty of talk about Ben Johnson reshaping the Bears’ running back room," Rolfe wrote. "Johnson leaned on a two-back system in Detroit, and Omarion Hampton could fill a similar role in Chicago. Hampton is a three-down back with upside as both a runner and receiver. He could sneak into the first round if a team falls in love with his skill set, but if not, he’s a strong pick early on Day 2."
Hampton has been compared to Houston Texans star Joe Mixon, and I think it's fair. However, I believe his upside is even higher as an equal parts power and speed prospect who profiles as a franchise back in the pros.
If the Chicago Bears' first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft are Will Campbell and Omarion Hampton, Ryan Poles will own the city.
Pro Football Network doesn't ignore Dennis Allen and the Bears' defense in this 2025 mock draft, as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts and South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard are the next two picks.
But Campbell and Hampton are the headliners, and both players are very much in play in the actual 2025 NFL Draft in four weeks.
