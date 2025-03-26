2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears trade back and complete O-line rebuild
A concerning video of Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones' road to recovery from a fractured ankle made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening, and he appeared to be walking with a heavy limp for an injury that he incurred nearly four months ago.
As a result, and with the 2025 NFL draft less than one month away, GM Ryan Poles can't ignore the question mark around the health of Jones, not after doing such a terrific job of fixing up the offensive line in free agency.
In this three-round 2025 mock draft, Poles plays it safe by drafting a left tackle who can challenge Jones for the starting spot right away, but he doesn't do it at No. 10 overall. Instead, he slides back a few picks in a first-round trade.
The Bears swing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, picking up their third-round selection as well as a future fifth-rounder. The Colts land tight end Tyler Warren, and the Bears can select a potential franchise left tackle at a better value.
1.14 (via IND) Kelvin Banks Jr. - Offensive Tackle, Texas
Josh Simmons is a popular pick here, but that doesn't make much sense. Simmons just tore his ACL in October, making his health as big of a question mark as Braxton Jones', and he took a ton of penalties in college. He just doesn't seem like a prospect that Poles will feel comfortable drafting.
Meanwhile, Banks Jr. faced off against some of the best talent in the country over three years as Texas' starting left tackle, making the leap to the NFL easier than it may be for others. He could stand to add some mass and functional strength to his frame, and he'll need coaching up on his technique, but he could potentially step in for Jones without allowing a drop in production.
2.39 (via CAR) Donovan Jackson - Guard, Ohio State
Joe Thuney is already on the wrong side of 30, and while he may still have a few years left, the Bears need to have a contingency plan in place. Here they select arguably the best left guard in college football and drop him into a place where he can sit and learn from one of the best in the NFL.
2.41 Xavier Watts - Safety, Notre Dame
Watts pulled in a stunning thirteen interceptions over the last two years to go with thirteen pass deflections. His tackling needs some work, but this is a guy who can take the ball away better than anyone, which can literally be a game-changer at the next level. More possessions for Caleb Williams and the offense means more chances to win.
3.72 Ashton Gillotte - Defensive End, Louisville
Gillotte is a freak athlete with incredible upside if he can be coached up to his full potential. At Louisville, he racked up 83 QB pressures over the last two seasons, including 14 sacks and 18 QB hits, all while facing a high rate of double-teams.
3.80 (via IND) Cam Skattebo - Running Back, Arizona State
In this 2025 mock draft, the Chicago Bears were unable to bring in the electric Ashton Jeanty, but they still walk away with a bruising runner to pair up with D'Andre Swift's shiftiness. Skattebo enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 to the tune of 24 total touchdowns and 2,316 scrimmage yards. One could imagine what a treat it would be to watch Skattebo in a Ben Johnson offense, especially for Bears fans.
