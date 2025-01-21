2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Bears' rookie class for Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears did what many said they would never do: make a good head coaching decision. NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on Monday afternoon that Ben Johnson and the Bears reached an agreement to make Johnson the team's next head coach.
This move caught the NFL world off-guard because, well, the Bears usually mess this kind of decision up. Not this time.
Ben Johnson was the hottest head coaching candidate, and the Bears reeled him in. One important takeaway, among others, is what this tells us about the Bears' front office: they had to swallow their pride and give in to Johnson's requirements.
First, that means a huge salary for a first-time head coach, reportedly $13 million a year. Second, the Bears will likely allow Johnson significant sway in how the roster is constructed. What will that mean for the 2025 NFL Draft?
Let's run a seven-round mock draft and see how the Bears might give Johnson all the tools he needs to make Chicago an offensive powerhouse.
1.10 Ashton Jeanty - Running Back, Boise State
Before Bears fans get too upset about drafting a running back this high, let's assume that since the Bears already did the smart thing by hiring Johnson, they will do another smart thing and spend big money on the offensive line in free agency.
That will give Chicago a chance to draft one of the best running backs we've seen in years. And yes, good running backs are worth significant investment. Just ask the Eagles. Johnson is going to want a Jahmyr Gibbs in Chicago, and Jeanty is that guy.
2.39 (via CAR) Tyler Booker - Guard, Alabama
Booker may go late in the first round, but if he's available here, this is a home-run selection for Chicago. Their interior offensive line is incredibly weak and will get weaker if Teven Jenkins walks in free agency. Booker projects as a Day 1 starter at left guard and would significantly raise the floor of this unit.
2.41 Princely Umanmielen - Defensive End, Ole Miss
Bears' defensive tackle Gervon Dexter recently took to social media to urge his team to draft Umanmielen, his former teammate at Florida, and Bears fans should agree. Umanmielen was a menace in 2024, racking up a career-high 11 sacks plus 16 QB hits.
3.72 Tate Ratledge - Guard, Georgia
Right guard is arguably Chicago's biggest hole on the offensive line, and Ratledge is one of the best right guard prospects in his draft. In 1,177 total passing snaps with Georgia, he surrendered just two sacks. Like Booker, he can be a Day 1 starter and make a significant impact on this unit right away.
5.147 David Walker - Defensive End, Central Arkansas
Keep an eye out for this explosive, small-school pass rusher. While not a household name, Walker absolutely dominated the competition at Central Arkansas, racking up 30 sacks and six forced fumbles in just three seasons. He will need to be coached up to compete at the NFL level, but these late-round picks are where you can bet comfortably on upside.
6.201 (via PIT) Jonah Monheim - Center, USC
The Bears haven't had quality Center play since 2018 and that needs to change soon. Monheim is not the greatest prospect at Center, but he does already have chemistry with Caleb Williams, and it can be argued that no relationship on a football team is more important than the quarterback and his center.
7.234 (via CLE) Robert Longerbeam - Cornerback, Rutgers
While cornerback isn't a glaring need for Chicago, they do need some more depth here. It's unlikely a seventh-round draft pick could supplant the struggling Tyrique Stevenson, but it could at least serve as a badly needed wake-up call for the veteran if you give Longerbeam enough reps in training camp.
7.241 (via CIN) Garrett Greene - Wide Receiver, West Virginia
No, that's not a typo.Quarterback Garrett Greene has announced that he's entering the draft as a wide receiver. This may just be a publicity stunt, a last-ditch effort to get drafted after a so-so career in West Virginia, but Greene is in fact an exceptional athlete. He rushed for 2,136 yards and 28 over his five college seasons. If he can be taught some route running technique, he could end up a hidden gem.
