3 Reasons why the Chicago Bears should target Khalil Mack in free agency
After briefly considering retirement following the Los Angeles Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, Khalil Mack determined on Wednesday morning that he would be back in 2025. Even though he's turning 34 next month, Mack still has a lot left in the tank. He totaled up six sacks and 49 pressures in 2024 despite playing through nagging injuries.
Here's where it gets interesting: Mack's contract has expired, making him an unrestricted free agent. Of course, he may choose to remain in Los Angeleswhere he's spoken highly of his teammates and coaching staff, but should he decide to hit the open market, he will have no shortage of suitors, one of whom could be his former team.
Targeting a 34-year-old in free agency might seem like a mismatch for the Chicago Bears, given that they are still considered a rebuilding squad. But here are three reasons the Bears should strongly consider bringing Mack back to Chicago.
1. Mack fills a glaring hole on the roster
First, and most obviously, the Bears desperately need an improved pass rush in 2025. With the 10th overall pick, barring a dramatic trade-up, they are likely out of reach of the draft's top defensive linemen. If they want to improve their pass rush, the Bears will need to find the answer in free agency.
Mack may no longer be the game-wrecking force he once was, but he will still be one of the best options available when free agency begins and would make for a fine partner across the line from Montez Sweat.
2. Ryan Poles needs another win
After weeks of speculation regarding his job security, GM Ryan Poles pulled out a huge win for the team, the fanbase, and himself by hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. But he can't afford to rest on his laurels. His aggressive pursuit of the NFL's top head coaching candidate must carry over into free agency.
By going after one of the biggest names in free agency, and one that's already a fan-favorite in Chicago, Poles can simultaneously improve the team while building up more goodwill for himself.
3. The Bears' locker room needs more leaders
One of the recurring themes from current players, when asked about what went wrong under the previous regime, is a lack of accountability. New head coach Ben Johnson promised to hold everyone accountable in his introductory press conference, explaining that the goal would eventually be to turn the responsibility of enforcing standards to the veteran leaders in the locker room.
Adding Mack and his impressive resume to the locker room could speed that process up. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, 9-time Pro Bowler, and 5-time All-Pro has more accolades than the entire Bears roster combined and would be a clear leader, exactly the kind of veteran player Johnson needs.
