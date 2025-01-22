Top moments from Ben Johnson's first press conference with Chicago Bears
It's been a whirlwind week for new head coach of the Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson. From dealing with the fallout of a shocking playoff lost to the Washington Commanders on Saturday to accepting the Bears' head coaching job on Monday, he is now in Chicago and ready to get to work.
Johnson sat down with the Chicago media for his introductory press conference on Wednesday and had plenty to say. After thanking just about everyone in the Detroit Lions organization, he jumped right into his vision for the Bears and fielded several questions.
If you didn't get a chance to watch, here are some of the top moments that should stand out most to Bears fans.
1. Johnson badly wanted to coach Caleb Williams
As Johnson himself said this afternoon, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and he clearly believes that Chicago already has a quarterback that can win Super Bowls. In his prepared remarks, he listed three reasons for why he chose the Chicago Bears job, and Caleb Williams was one of them.
Later during the Q&A session, some reporters pressed Johnson for more details on what exactly about the Bears' job was more appealing than the openings with other teams. Johnson mentioned the people and atmosphere in the organization. He then gave a coy smirk and added, "Having a quarterback helps."
Straight from the horse's mouth. Johnson is excited to coach up Williams to his potential and that should have Bears fans excited, too. We already know how excited Williams is.
2. Chicago's offense will not be a copycat of Detroit.
When asked what his offensive philosophy would be in Chicago, Johnson had a quote ready to go: make the same things look different, and different things look the same. Explaining this, he said this his offense in Chicago will not be the offense he ran in Detroit, acknowledging the different situations and rosters.
While he of course would not tip his hand in his first day on the job, Johnson did say that he planned on attacking defenses in ways they're not expecting.
3. Making the playoffs in 2025 is not out of the question.
When asked about the timeline he envisioned for getting the Bears back into the playoffs, Johnson mostly demurred to answer, giving a couple of 'coach-speak' platittudes. But when pressed on whether he thought he could get Chicago into the playoffs as soon as next year, he didn't rule it out.
He's right not to. Teams make the 'worst-to-first' jump in the NFL almost every year. Just look at the Washington Commanders. When a team pairs the right head coach with the right quarterback, anything can happen.
4. Accountability
Johnson used this word over and over in his press conference. Even in his prepared remarks, Johnson stressed that every player would be pushed to become the best versions of themselves and they would all be held accountable.
One specific thing to note: Johnson mentioned that he hoped eventually to pass off the duties of holding players accountable to the veterans in the locker room, but until that time came, he and the coaching staff would be responsible for that. Sounds like players like Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet, and Montez Sweat could step into major leadership roles soon.
