Chargers’ Khalil Mack makes announcement about NFL playing future
Los Angeles Chargers superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack isn’t calling it a career and hanging up the cleats just yet.
Mack, who admitted after the playoff loss to Houston that he was considering retirement, will indeed play in 2025 – meaning a possible trip to free agency.
RELATED: NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday: “Nine-time Pro-Bowl LB Khalil Mack, who said after the Chargers’ postseason loss to the Texans that he needed to take some time to mull his future, will indeed play in the 2025 season, per source. Mack’s contract is up and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.”
Mack, 33, could be in line for a massive contract on the open market despite the obvious, slight downward trend in production. The veteran played in 16 games while battling a nagging injury at times, recording six sacks, down from 17 the year prior. Regardless, he was instrumental in the Year 1 turnaround under Jesse Minter that produced an elite overall defense.
The Chargers are in a unique spot because Joey Bosa feels like a cut candidate, which is cap space the team could then apply to keeping Mack in town on a short-term deal.
Either way, Mack is now locked in for 2025 and just became one of the hottest names on NFL free agency big boards around the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade
Chargers projected compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft revealed
Top playmaker's contract projection is great news for Chargers
Chargers might have chance to steal elite player from Chiefs in free agency
Is Chargers' $9.3 million starting OL on the cutting block?
Chargers could revive Bills free agent's career by pairing him with Justin Herbert