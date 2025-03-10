4 defensive ends the Bears could pursue with Khalil Mack off the free-agency market
Chicago Bears fans can go ahead and keep their Khalil Mack jerseys in storage.The return of the Mack isn't happening.
But that doesn't mean the Bears are out of luck when it comes to adding a talented defensive end to pair up with Montez Sweat. Whether through trade or free agency, there are plenty of options, but these four in particular should be front and center on GM Ryan Poles' radar.
1. Trey Hendrickson
With the recent blockbuster extensions of Myles Garrett and DK Metcalf, the Bengals are going to have a hard time keeping their core together. Of the three Bengals looking for a new deal, Hendrickson is likely the odd man out.
The 30-year-old is coming off back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons and is due for a mammoth extension, which means the price for getting a trade done might not be as high as most fans think. If the Bears can bring Hendrickson in for a single Day 2 pick, Poles should make it happen and use their massive salary cap space to keep him around.
2. Josh Sweat
While his stats aren't as gaudy as Hendrickson's, Sweat has been a key contributor to Philadelphia's elite defense over the past few years and was an absolute menace in last month's Super Bowl, sacking Patrick Mahomes three times.
Sweat would be worth every penny of what is sure to be a big contract. Plus, his pairing with Montez Sweat with give Bears fans a great opportunity for fun nicknames for the pass-rushing duo.
3. Dayo Odeyingbo
A former second-round draft pick, Odeyingbo has been quietly impressive over four years with the Colts. He wouldn't command a massive salary, nor would it be particularly exciting for Bears fans, but this would be a solid move for Poles and would give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a solid DE2.
4. Chase Young
It may not be the reunion Bears fans were hoping for, but paring Montez Sweat back with Chase Young just might work, especially since Dennis Allen has already worked with Young in New Orleans. This would likely be a cheap deal for one or two years at the most, and it certainly wouldn't be a big splash. But the Bears have a hole at DE2 and Young just might fill it.
