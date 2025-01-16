4 soon-to-be free agents Bears fans should watch in NFL divisional round playoffs
The Chicago Bears built up a lot of hype last off-season, only to go backward in 2024. The defense regressed, and the offensive line showed it only has one guy who should be considered safe.
Entering the second year of the Caleb Williams era, the franchise, and GM Ryan Poles in particular, can't afford another bad season. Of course, hiring the right coach will go a long way to getting the Bears back on a winning track, but they also need to acquire more talent. Guys who can make an immediate impact.
That means they must be big players when NFL free agency starts in March.
Some excellent players are due to become unrestricted free agents, and they will still be playing at least one more game in this week's divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Here are four names that Bears fans should keep an eye on this weekend.
Josh Sweat, Eagles
Chicago desperately needs another solid pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, and Philadelphia's Josh Sweat is likely to be the best one available in free agency. While he's not a game-breaker like Myles Garrett, he's been a legit threat on Philly's D-Line for years.
He won't be cheap in free agency, but Poles wouldn't have to break the bank to get him, either.
Trey Smith, Chiefs
If Poles has one mandate this offseason, it's this: fix the offensive line. This disaster cannot continue another year. Poles must spend whatever it takes to acquire premium talent, and there's no better offensive lineman set to hit free agency this year than Kansas City's left guard Trey Smith.
The Chiefs will obviously try to re-sign Smith, but if they can't reach an agreement, Poles has to spend whatever it takes to bring Smith into the fold, especially since Teven Jenkins, Chicago's current left guard, is not expected to return.
Kevin Zeitler, Lions
If the Bears can't get Smith, their next best bet at signing an immediate impact player for their offensive line may be just a few hours north. Zeitler will turn 35 next season and will not be a long-term solution for Chicago's interior offensive line, but he would represent a major upgrade nonetheless.
It should be easy for Poles to offer Zeitler a one or two-year deal, just to get him in the building while Williams is still adjusting to the NFL. The Bears once took a gamble on a much older offensive tackle in Jason Peters on a one-year contract, and that paid off in spades.
Jeremy Chinn, Commanders
While not exactly a household name, Chinn has been a reliable safety for the ascending Washington Commanders since he arrived. Safety is a smaller need for Chicago than the trenches, but a need all the same, considering Jaquan Brisker has a serious concussion problem, and Kevin Byard is on the wrong side of 30.
Chinn would provide some strong depth at safety for Chicago with the potential to start. Plus, any safety that can lay the wood like this already plays like a Bear.
