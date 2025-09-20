Bear Digest

Bears' legend Jimbo Covert claims '85 team would've crushed Dolphins in Super Bowl XX

The iconic 1985 Chicago Bears didn't get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season to the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XX.

Jimbo Covert was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Jimbo Covert was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021. / Scott Heckel/Canton Repository via Imagn Content Services, LLC
While the 2025 Chicago Bears are still looking for their first win, the iconic '85 team is still talking about its only loss.

This year the Bears are celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of the greatest teams in NFL history. And as the current squad prepares to get a victory Sunday at Soldier Field over the Dallas Cowboys, a member of the historic team is conjuring memories of the good ol' days when the Bears could beat anybody, anywhere, anytime.

In the latest installment of the "'85 at 40" series on YouTube, the Hall-of-Fame offensive tackle that protected quarterback Jim McMahon and opened holes for Walter Payton claims that those Bears would have demolished the Miami Dolphins just as bad as they beat the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins ruined the Bears' undefeated season with an upset on Monday Night Football during the regular season, but then lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game to spoil the rematch. The Bears crushed the Pats in Super Bowl XX, 46-10.

Covert, however, says not being able to avenge their only loss doesn't tarnish the incredible season.

“It didn’t really matter,” Covert says. “If you played the Dolphins in the Super Bowl and beat them, you still would be 18-1. You wouldn’t be undefeated. Beating them wouldn’t make you undefeated, and I don’t think it would have changed our legacy either."

That said, what does Covert think would have happened if the Bears would've gotten another shot at Dan Marino and Dolphins? "The score would have been similar to what we beat the Patriots by. I think our team was on a roll."

Giants linebacker (56) LAWRENCE TAYLOR pursues Bears quarterback (9) JIM MC MAHON in the 1985 NFC Playoffs
Giants linebacker (56) LAWRENCE TAYLOR pursues Bears quarterback (9) JIM MC MAHON in the 1985 NFC Playoffs / Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

