Bears send strong warning to Cairo Santos by signing veteran kicker
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of having themselves a kicker emergency. Just in case, they have secured an insurance policy.
After watching Cairo Santos miss a key 50-yard field goal in the the fourth quarter to launch last Sunday night's collapse against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears on Friday morning signed veteran and recently released San Francisco 49ers' kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad.
In case Bears' fans need reminding how important kickers can be, does 2018's "double-doink" in the playoffs by Cody Parkey ring a bell? And the Buffalo Bills just got a game-winner from 41-year-old Matt Prater, who was signed four days before the game.
It's never a bad time to sign a good kicker, and Santos has opened the door with his start to the season. In his 13th season, the 34-year-old missed his 50-yarder wide right on the first play of the first quarter against the Vikings. The kick would've pushed Chicago's lead to 20-6. Instead, it sparked Minnesota's comeback.
There was a time when kickers wouldn't be blamed for missing a 50-yarder, but in this era of 60-yarders being made regularly the Bears need a better, stronger leg. Santos' career-long is only 55.
Moody, 25, was cut loose by San Francisco after a disastrous opener in Seattle in which he hooked a chip-shot 27-yard field goal and had a 36-yard attempt blocked. The Niners won the game, but let Moody guy and signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro to replace him.
Moody was the first kicker selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Michigan alum made 21 of 25 field goals as a rookie but struggle last season, missing half of his kicks (10 of 20) from 40+ yards.
The Bears will likely trot out Santos to try kicks in Sunday's crucial game at Detroit. But the message is sent. And the emergency insurance policy is in place.