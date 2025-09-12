Bear Digest

Packers' hot start adds urgency to Bears' 'must-win' Sunday at Lions

Considering the impressive start by the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears can't afford an 0-2 start with a loss Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

Richie Whitt

Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) pressures Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) in 2024
Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) pressures Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) in 2024 / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears' focus all offseason was how to close the chasm between themselves and the Lions. Now in Week 2 all eyes will be on Ben Johnson's return to Detroit this weekend.

But something else very unsettling seems to be brewing in the NFC North. Is the Pack back?

MORE: Bears would face bleak 0-2 history and ghosts of 1932 with loss to Lions Sunday

Johnson and the Bears can't afford to lose to the Lions and start 0-2. No playoff team in franchise history has started 0-2. And starting 0-2 in the division always puts teams behind the eight ball right off the bat.

But, in addition to the two-time division champion Lions, the Green Bay Packers appear ready to poise a big problem as well.

After dominating the Lions in Week 1, they smothered the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Jordan Love hasn't thrown an interception in nine games. Running back Josh Jacobs is a workhorse. Tight end Tucker Craft is emerging as a real weapon. And new addition Micah Parsons helped the Packers produce four sacks of Commanders' elusive quarterback Jayden Daniels.

MORE: Keys to a Chicago Bears victory in Ben Johnson's return to Detroit

That's two signature wins over 2024 playoff teams in two weeks. Meanwhile, the Bears blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in losing at home to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Considering the way the Packers look, it's getting awfully late very quickly for Johnson's squad.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) breaks up a pass intended for Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) in 2024
Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) breaks up a pass intended for Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) in 2024 / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News