Packers' hot start adds urgency to Bears' 'must-win' Sunday at Lions
The Chicago Bears' focus all offseason was how to close the chasm between themselves and the Lions. Now in Week 2 all eyes will be on Ben Johnson's return to Detroit this weekend.
But something else very unsettling seems to be brewing in the NFC North. Is the Pack back?
Johnson and the Bears can't afford to lose to the Lions and start 0-2. No playoff team in franchise history has started 0-2. And starting 0-2 in the division always puts teams behind the eight ball right off the bat.
But, in addition to the two-time division champion Lions, the Green Bay Packers appear ready to poise a big problem as well.
After dominating the Lions in Week 1, they smothered the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Jordan Love hasn't thrown an interception in nine games. Running back Josh Jacobs is a workhorse. Tight end Tucker Craft is emerging as a real weapon. And new addition Micah Parsons helped the Packers produce four sacks of Commanders' elusive quarterback Jayden Daniels.
That's two signature wins over 2024 playoff teams in two weeks. Meanwhile, the Bears blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in losing at home to the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Considering the way the Packers look, it's getting awfully late very quickly for Johnson's squad.