Bears' special teams coordinator challenges new kick returner to earn his first name for an AWESOME reason
The Chicago Bears signed free agent wide receiver Devin Duvernay to be their kick returner this season.
But that first name comes with high expectations for the return game around Halas Hall, so for now, he's only being called "Duvernay."
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower is excited about what his new return man can do, but he's not going to call Duvernay "Devin" until he plays more like the Bears Hall of Famer, Devin Hester.
"We're gonna call him Duvernay until he makes some plays. Then we'll call him Devin," Hightower said. "We've got another Devin around here who's THE Devin."
Of course no one can expect Duvernay to become Hester in blue and orange, but it's a fun challenge for the free agent receiver to earn his respect around the team.
Duvernay made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner twice in 2021 and 2022, but Hightower is looking for him to end his two-year drought with a big 2025 season in Chicago
2022 was the last season Duvernay had a kickoff return touchdown, and he's coming off a year with a career-low 8.8 yards per punt return in Jacksonville.
The Bears only return touchdown in the last three years came on Josh Blackwell's trick punt return that fooled the Green Bay Packers coverage team in Week 18.
The plan is for Duvernay to provide a boost to the return game in Chicago and for Hightower to get him back to being the Devin he was earlier in his career.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.
More Chicago Bears News:
- Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy sends a warning shot to D'Andre Swift ahead of NFL Draft