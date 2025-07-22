Bears star appears to shade Matt Eberflus while raving about Ben Johnson
When the Chicago Bears decided to give Matt Eberflus another shot to be their head coach last season, many were surprised. After all, they had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Why not just kick things off with a new era?
Well, Eberflus stayed, and 2024 ended up being his final campaign in Chicago, as the Bears went a disappointing 5-12 during Caleb Williams' rookie year.
The Bears canned Eberflus after the season and hired Ben Johnson to be their new head coach, and the hype surrounding the former Detroit Lions offensive guru is palpable.
Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker is clearly excited about having Johnson aboard, and while speaking to Cassie Carlson of Fox Sports, Brisker complimented Johnson while also appearing to fire some shots at Eberflus in the process.
“He’s just straightforward. I love that," Brisker said of Johnson. "He’s going to keep it real with us. He tells us what we’re going to do. ... We can play for somebody like that, especially his intensity when he comes into the meeting rooms, and things like that. I feel like he matches our energy.”
While Brisker didn't name Eberflus specifically, it doesn't take too long to read between the lines here. Clearly, there was a disconnect between Eberflus and the team last year, which obviously played a role in the Bears' underwhelming showing.
Johnson comes highly touted and is expected to revolutionize Chicago's offense, so we will see if he can live up to expectations in his debut campaign in the Windy City.
Meanwhile, Brisker is aiming to bounce back from a 2024 season in which he played just five games due to concussions. When healthy, the 26-year-old is a star, so hopefully he can get himself right this coming fall.