Ben Johnson hiring longtime former Saints assistant to be Chicago Bears offensive line coach
Ben Johnson needs the Chicago Bears' offensive line to take a massive step forward to run his offense to its full potential.
He's going to rely on a former New Orleans Saints assistant coach to bring the most out of the big guys up front.
The Chicago Bears announced they're hiring Dan Roushar as their next offensive line coach.
He coached for the Saints under Sean Payton and Dennis Allen from 2013 through 2022.
Roushar started as running backs coach for two seasons before moving to offensive line coach and later running game coordinator and tight ends coach.
When he was OL coach from 2016 to 2020, the Saints saw Pro Bowl appearances for offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Larry Warford, and Max Unger, plus All Pro recognition for Ryan Ramczyk.
Roushar had less success as run game coordinator, though. The Saints offense ranked 19th and 21st in rushing yards in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Their ranks in yards per carry were even worse, despite having Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill in the backfield.
He has spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Tulane University, where his offense ranked 26th in the nation in rushing yards per game. this year.
Roushar coached Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth, who undrafted last year and spent most of this season on the Saints practice squad.
Senior Tulane guard Josh Remetich declared for the NFL Draft this year, but he is projected to go undrafted.
