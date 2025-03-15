Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles hinted at Chicago Bears' NFL Draft plans when introducing free agents
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is always tight-lipped about what he's going to do in the NFL Draft.
But he gave a pretty strong hint about what could be in store this year during his press conference introducing his new free agent signings.
Head coach Ben Johnson did too.
When Poles was asked about how Dayo Odeyingbo is going to fit into Dennis Allen's pass rush, he talked multiple times about how the new defensive end will make an impact kicking inside to defensive tackle in addition to rushing off of the edge.
It begs the question, when Odeyingbo moves to the interior, who is going to play the other defensive end spot opposite Montez Sweat?
Currently, the only other edge rushers under contract in Chicago are Jamree Kromah, Daniel Hardy, Dominique Robinson and 2024 fifth-round pick Austin Booker.
Booker showed some flashes during his rookie season with 1.5 sacks, but he played fewer than 300 snaps and isn't ready to fill the important number three defensive end role.
The Bears need to add another edge rusher, and Poles doesn't have a ton of salary cap space left to make another impact free agent signing. That player almost certainly needs to come with one of his first few picks in the NFL Draft.
Ben Johnson was even more direct in conveying their plans to draft a lineman on the other side of the ball.
In describing the impact that center Drew Dalman will have, the head coach said the veteran center will help develop young offensive linemen that the team hasn't even acquired yet.
"We have some depth players, some young guys that may not be in the building right now that we're going to be counting on," Johnson said. "[Dalman's] going to help spearhead that charge in terms of getting everyone ready to play on Sunday."
That's a clear indication that the Bears will be drafting at least one offensive lineman at the end of April, likely earlier in the draft if Johnson is hoping the player can make an impact as a rookie.
It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone if Poles takes an offensive lineman and defensive lineman early in the upcoming NFL Draft.
He's taken at least one player on both lines in every draft since he took over as general manager. It will be especially important this time around.