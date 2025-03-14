4 takeaways from Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman's introductory press conference
By the time the legal tampering period of 2025 NFL free agency began, it seemed a foregone conclusion that center Drew Dalman would sign with the Chicago Bears. The fit was obvious, and the Bears had plenty of money. Just twenty minutes into free agency, they agreed to terms, and on Thursday, Dalman officially became a Bear.
Dalman took several questions from Chicago's media during his press conference at Halas Hall, and he had a lot to say about his own career and what led him to sign with the Bears.
Here are four important takeaways for Bears fans.
1. NFL players revere the Chicago Bears
Let's be honest: the Bears have been mostly bad for a long time now. Long enough that many NFL fans and analysts think very little of the team. But this opinion could not be further away from how the players themselves view this franchise. Dalman confirmed that it was the history of the Bears that spoke to him the most when deciding where to go and said it's the kind of organization that everyone wants to be a part of.
Other free agency acquisitions have echoed this sentiment in recent years. Even Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T., had the Chicago Bears on his shortlist of teams to sign with when he was a free agent in 2020. So fans and analysts can talk trash if they want, but the actual players hold this franchise in high regard.
2. Ben Johnson is a major draw for players
Dalman sang Ben Johnson's praises when asked about his new head coach, and why wouldn't he? Johnson's offenses have been among the best in the league over the last three years. Any offensive player with the potential to be great wants to play for a coach like that, someone who can maximize their skillset.
And Johnson hasn't coached a single game for the Bears yet. Imagine how many free agents will be banging on the door of Halas Hall to join this team if he takes Chicago on a deep playoff run in 2025.
3. The O-line will no longer hinder Caleb Williams
Dalman is no stranger to calling out protections and making changes at the line of scrimmage, which is great news for Caleb Williams. Now that he has an intelligent, capable center who can be the quarterback of the O-line, Williams can focus on his specific responsibilities and worry less about the things he shouldn't have ever had to worry about in the first place.
4. Grady Jarret jerseys may soon sell out
Seriously, this guy is going to be a fan favorite if he's not already after his delightful press conference on Wednesday. Dalman had nothing but good things to say about the defensive tackle, calling Jarrett 'the gold standard' as a teammate and a person. Bears fans have heard nothing but positive things about Jarrett to this point, so if you want his jersey you better order one soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —