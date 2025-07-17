Brian Urlacher breaks Bears fans hearts with Aaron Rodgers comments
Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher sent a dagger -- a lethal dagger -- through the heart of Bears Nation during a recent appearance on 670 The Score’s “Rahimi & Harris Show."
Brace yourselves.
Urlacher said he's an Aaron Rodgers fan. Yes, that Aaron Rodgers. The one who haunted the Bears throughout Urlacher's career, and who famously taunted fans at Soldier Field with the "I own you!" chant.
“I’m an Aaron Rodgers fan,” Urlacher said. “People get mad if they want to. I like the way he plays. I like what he stands for. I like what he says. I just, I’m a fan.”
It gets worse. Urlacher is cheering for Rodgers as he embarks on what may be his final season in the NFL.
“My wife’s a Steelers fan, so she’s over the moon about him being there,” Urlacher said. “I’m not as excited as she is. But as a football fan, I want to see what he can do with that team, you know, they got a great defense. They got DK Metcalf. They got some guys on offense that can play. So if Aaron, you know, comes back two years after that (ACL injury) the way we think he will, I think they’ll have a good season.”
If you feel betrayed by Urlacher's praise for Aaron Rodgers, that's OK; you're not alone.
But let's be honest: players don't always bleed the team colors or have the same loyalty to the franchise that fans do. Instead, Urlacher is acknowledging the greatness of Rodgers like any colleague in a profession would do. And Rodgers' greatness is undeniable.
Sure, it's sacrilegious for Bears fans to even imagine an ounce of respect for the former Packers legend, but Urlacher has earned the right to recognize what Rodgers has accomplished between the lines.
Even if it hurts.