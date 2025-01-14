Here are all the picks the Chicago Bears have in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears can't afford to make any mistakes this offseason. They can't get the head coaching hire wrong; they can't sign the wrong free agents; and they simply cannot miss on their 2025 NFL Draft picks.
The Bears currently have eight selections in the 2025 draft. And if assistant general manager Ian Cunningham lands the Tennessee Titans GM job, they'll be enriched with another in the third round.
For now, here are all of the Bears' 2025 NFL draft picks:
Complete list of Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks
First Round: No. 10 overall
Second Round: No. 40 overall
Second Round: No. 42 overall
Third Round: No. 74 overall
Fourth Round: NO SELECTION
Fifth Round: TBD
Sixth Round: TBD (From Steelers)
Seventh Round: TBD (From Browns)
Seventh Round: TBD (From Bengals)
*Note - compensatory picks will impact where the Chicago Bears select after their own third-round pick.
The biggest takeaway from the Chicago Bears' draft arsenal is that Poles will have three picks in the top 42. Not only can he land quality starting-level players at each selection, but he could also package some of those picks together to make an aggressive trade up the board.
Stay tuned.
