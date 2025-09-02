Chicago Bears player power rankings: Who ranks atop the list entering Week 1?
The NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys, who recently sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade. For Chicago Bears fans, however, the wait will continue into Monday night, when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings.
With that in mind, it's time to start our Bears on SI player power rankings. Each week, we'll rank the top five players for the Bears based on their most recent performance, as well as the season overall. As this will be our preseason edition, we'll base these rankings off of the 2024 season.
1. Joe Thuney
By far the most decorated player in Chicago, this is a no-brainer to start. The 4-time All-Pro has won 4 Super Bowls while protecting arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Hopefully for Bears fans, his current quarterback will join those ranks soon enough.
2. Jaylon Johnson
The back-to-back Pro Bowler missed all of training camp and the preseason with an injury he suffered in July. We still don't know if he'll be ready for the season opener, though he may be nearing his return sooner than expected. If he's not able to go, Chicago's secondary will be in big trouble.
3. DJ Moore
Moore had a bit of a down year in 2024, but so did the entire team. That's what happens when a locker room gives up on a failed head coach midway through the season. He enters 2025 as the clear WR1 for Caleb Williams, but second-year receiver Rome Odunze may soon claim that mantle.
4. Montez Sweat
We know that Sweat is a Pro Bowl caliber player because he's done it before, selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2023 for his 12-sack season. Like Moore, he regressed in 2024 but is an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2025 with improved coaching across the board, especially with Dennis Allen leading the defense.
5. Caleb Williams
Contrary to popular opinion, Williams had a good rookie season. Not elite, but good. Now, however, Williams will be expected to deliver on his generational billing in 2025, despite being on his third different offense in as many years. The massive upgrade in coaching, along with a revamped offense line and an embarrassment of riches in the pass catcher department, leaves Williams no excuses to not be great in 2025.