Colston Loveland drawing rave reviews from Bears coach Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears caused quite a stir when they selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Already armed with veteran Cole Kmet and his $50 million contract, tight end wasn't viewed as a first-round need.
But general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson saw too much value in the 6-foot-6 pass-catching mismatch. More receiver than in-line blocker, Loveland will be a true chess piece for Johnson as he brings his trademark explosive offense to Chicago.
Indeed, transitioning from college to the pros is a challenge every rookie faces, but it's an especially steep mountain to climb for tight ends. It's a position that historically takes time for players to assimilate to the NFL, but Colston Loveland is off to a great start.
Especially in the eyes of Johnson.
"From the moment he's gotten into the building, I'm just blown away by how he approaches everything," Johnson said of Loveland. "I don't think there's a guy I saw in the building more this summer than him, and it's really a credit to who he wants to be, as he's attacking the rehab hard. He wants to be a factor here this fall."
The fastest way for a rookie to earn trust from his coaching staff is by proving he's a pro's pro. Loveland is checking that box.
The 10th overall pick didn't participate in any of the offseason workout program while he recovered from shoulder surgery, but he's made up for that lost time with his effort and commitment off the field.
Loveland finished the 2024 season at Michigan with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.