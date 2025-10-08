Bears bold trade for Dolphins' RB urged by NFL analysts
With a 2-2 record, an improving Caleb Williams and winnable games upcoming in the next month against the 1-4 New Orleans Saints, 1-4 Baltimore Ravens, 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals and 1-4 New York Giants, now is the time for the Chicago Bears to make their move.
In the standings. And in the trade market.
MORE: How Bears are affected by their Week 9 opponent Bengals' trade for Joe Flacco
Still four weeks from the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, the Bears have plenty of time to upgrade the weakest part of their offense: the running game. Williams is visibly improving in Ben Johnson's offense and receiver Rome Odunze is a budding star. But then there's the running game.
Only four teams have a worse yards-per-carry than Chicago's 3.8. Of the 409 rushing yards, barely half have been gained by running backs D'Andre Swift (187) and rookie Kyle Monangai (62). In their 108 rushing attempts, the Bears have only one run of 20+ yards.
MORE: Bears fans receive shocking 5-word advice on disappointing rookie Colston Loveland
In suggesting "one bold trade" for all 32 teams ahead of the deadline, Pro Football Network thinks it has the answer for the Bears: De'von Achane.
With a 1-4 record, Tyreek Hill lost for the season and head coach Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, the Miami Dolphins might be headed for a fire sale. If so, Achane could be available as Miami shifts more and more carries to former 6th-round draft pick Ollie Gordon.
PFN suggest the Bears acquire Achane in exchange for Roschon Johnson and two draft picks.
MORE: Five warning signs for Chicago Bears to heed with season restarting
Writes PFN of the deal: "Since he put on a Dolphins uniform, Achane has been an impactful player. In 32 games, he has 1,953 yards rushing, 932 yards receiving, and 26 total touchdowns. He has an outstandingly low cap hit of $1.73 million next season and will be eligible for an extension beyond that this season. The Bears need to take a chance here and get Williams this Swiss army knife who makes everyone around him’s job easier, and take the next step as an offense."
This isn't the first time NFL analysts have urged the Bears make a move for Achane.