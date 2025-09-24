Bear Digest

Bears urged to upgrade RB position with bold trade for Dolphins' star

Through three games, Chicago Bears' running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have been underwhelming.

Richie Whitt

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against the Bears in the preseason.
Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against the Bears in the preseason. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Finally in the win column and basking in the glow of the offense putting up 31 points in a blowout victory last weekend, it seems a strange time for the Chicago Bears to ponder ways to improve their offense.

Even more so the running game. During an epic 19-play touchdown drive against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears ran the football on 11 consecutive snaps. If it ain't broke ... fix it anyway?

According to some NFL analysts, one performance against one of the league's worst defenses doesn't suddenly mean everything is fixed. Therefore, how about a trade?

Bears' running backs D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai haven't exactly been running wild. Neither is averaging more than 3.5 yards per carry and almost half of Chicago's rush yards come from other sources such as quarterback Caleb Williams or receiver DJ Moore.

One analyst believes the Bears should trade for Miami Dolphins' running back De'Von Achane. Why?

"Achane is one of the most gifted offensive playmakers on the Dolphins’ 2025 roster," Heavy writes. "In the first 31 games of his career, he has amassed more than 2,700 scrimmage yards and scored 25 touchdowns, averaging 5.5  yards per carry and bringing in 123 receptions."

The Dolphins are off to an 0-3 start and there are already rumbligs about head coach Mike McDaniel being on the hot seat. Achane is in the final year of his contract, and a fire sale could be imminent.
The Dolphins also have 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright and sixth-round rookie Ollie Gordon IIon their roster, making Achane expendable.

Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Lions in Week 2.
Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Lions in Week 2. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

