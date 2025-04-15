Lance Briggs offers his 2025 NFL Draft fix for the Chicago Bears' running back problem
Chicago Bears legendary linebacker Lance Briggs knows a thing or two about running backs. He spent his NFL career stopping -- and trying to stop -- some of the all-time greats. So when he offers general manager Ryan Poles an opinion about which running back the Bears should target in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's worth noting.
During a recent appearance on CHGO Bears, Briggs offered Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo as the between-the-tackles runner Ben Johnson's offense needs in 2025 and beyond.
“With D’Andre Swift being a player in space, a space-type of back, speedy, spot back, Cam Skattebo, is a guy who runs really well in between tackles, catches out of the backfield extremely well, he’ll move the chains,” Briggs said. “To me, he’s an every-down type of back. Great balance, great vision, I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”
Skattebo exploded in 2024 with 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Is Cam Skattebo the running back the Chicago Bears should target in 2025 NFL Draft?
There's no doubt Skattebo would be a really fun player to cheer for, and he brings back the whole running back valuation debate in the NFL Draft. Would it be better for the Chicago Bears to select a top offensive lineman at No. 10 overall and a running back like Skattebo on Day 2, or a running back like Ashton Jeanty in the first round and more of a project offensive lineman in the second or third round?
The answer isn't as clear as it was a few years ago, especially now that running back value is on the uptick. Combined with Jeanty's elite scouting report that's comparable to Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson, and the ability to pass on him for a player like Skattebo on Day 2 becomes challenging.
But if the Bears don't land Jeanty or Omarion Hampton early in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Skattebo would be a fantastic next-tier option to bring thunder to Chicago's offense.
