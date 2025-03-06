NFL player personnel director predicts Bears will shift focus in 2025 free agency
Just when you think you have the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL free agency plan figured out, GM Ryan Poles makes two massive trades for offensive linemen, flipping everything we thought we knew upside down.
The Bears' trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson feel like their two big swings at fixing the offensive line with veterans this offseason, although a hot pursuit of Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman remains a real possibility. With the 2025 free agency negotiation window set to open on March 10, it's anyone's guess how Poles will spend the team's remaining $50 million in salary cap space.
One NFL personnel director shared his prediction for how the Bears will attack free agency with the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, and it's a strategy that should make new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen smile.
"One player personnel director for another team predicted the two trades for offensive linemen might signal that the Bears are pivoting to the defensive line as the free-agent negotiating window opens Monday," Biggs wrote. "In an ideal world, they would get a player who is on the right side of 30 and is entering his second contract and the prime years of his career."
Chicago Bears in the market for pass rusher in 2025 free agency
Upgrading the trenches has long been the projected theme of the Bears' 2025 offseason, and with two new starting guards already locked in, it makes sense for Poles to throw some cash at the defense.
Pass rushers like Josh Sweat, Chase Young, Khalil Mack, and now Joey Bosa won't come cheap, and for good reason. All four edge defenders would be massive upgrades for a Bears team searching for a complement to Montez Sweat, who led the team in sacks last season with just 5.5.
Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams would make a ton of sense as well. Chicago needs a quick-twitch interior penetrator to go along with Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings. Williams fits that mold perfectly.
The Chicago Bears' decision to strike quickly with two trades for offensive linemen before free agency kicks off was brilliant. Poles now has the flexibility to be aggressive in his pursuit of any free agent he desires, regardless of what side of the ball they're on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —