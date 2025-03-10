Ranking the NFC North QBs after Sam Darnold agrees to terms with Seahawks
What a year it's been for Sam Darnold. Long considered to be a 'bust' in the NFL, the young quarterback had an opportunity to start for the Minnesota Vikings once rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Suffice it to say, Darnold seized his moment and didn't let go.
While 2024 didn't end the way Darnold hoped, the growth he showed and his ability to play winning football cannot be denied. Now, he's taking that potential to the Seattle Seahawks, leaving Minnesota to again enter an NFL season with a giant question at quarterback.
Let's take a look at all four projected starting quarterbacks for the division in 2025 and how they stack up with each other.
4. JJ McCarthy
This first spot is by default. We don't know anything about McCarthy, and so he begins the preseason rankings at the bottom.
3. Jordan Love
Jordan Love is as talented as quarterbacks come, but poor decision-making and inconsistency continue to plague him as he enters his fifth NFL season. One week, he'll throw for five touchdowns and a perfect passer rating; the next, he'll turn the ball over four times and look like a deer in headlights. At this point, you have to wonder if those are youthful flaws he can grow out of or simply features of his game.
He will likely be a starter in Green Bay for many years to come, but the Packers' run of Hall of Fame talent at quarterback appears to be over.
2. Caleb Williams
At many times in 2024, Williams flashed the generational talent that made him the first overall pick, but horrendous coaching and a porous offensive line held him back from his full potential. Both issues have now been fully addressed with the hiring of head coach Ben Johnson and the complete revamping of the offensive line.
Expect to see a massive outbreak season for Williams.
1. Jared Goff
For now, Goff retains his spot atop the NFC North with yet another division title under his belt, but his perch is precarious. Having lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, it's a mystery as to how much of Goff's success was owed to the playcaller. We will find out before too long.
