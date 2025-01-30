Ranking top prospects for Chicago Bears in 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL draft season is starting to pick up steam, especially with the Senior Bowl happening down in Mobile. Draft analysts are hard at work preparing their big boards and assembling their mock drafts, and most have narrowed the field of prospects likely to go in the Top 10.
There's also been a general consensus on the players who would help the Chicago Bears the most when they're on the clock. While the offensive line is the most obvious position of need, there's a good argument for the Bears prioritizing the defensive line in the draft, especially when you look at the defensive prospects they may be able to select.
Let's take a look at these top prospects and consider who would make the biggest impact for the Bears.
Homerun selections for the Chicago Bears
Mason Graham (DL, Michigan), Abdul Carter (Edge, Penn State)
A significant trade-up would almost certainly be required to land either one, but both Graham and Carter would be well worth the investment. Graham is a game-wrecking defensive tackle with generational upside, and Carter would instantly elevate Chicago's pass rush and provide a capable running mate alongside Montez Sweat.
Elite upside at a non-premium position for the Bears
Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State)
The anti-running back sentiment amongst NFL fans and analysts has gone too far when people scoff at the idea of adding a runner like Jeanty to the Bears. Jeanty is an electric playmaker with the talent and football IQ to be a Top 2 running back in the NFL.
While he would not add quite as much value as Graham or Carter, this would still be an excellent pick.
Probably okay but still risky
Will Campbell (OL, LSU), Kelvin Banks Jr. (OL, Texas)
The Bears desperately need offensive line help, and these two are the consensus top offensive linemen in this year's NFL draft, but neither one is a true standout at their position. If they had declared for the 2024 draft, they likely would have been ranked no higher than OT4. That's not to say Banks or Campbell would be bad picks, but the floor is uncomfortably low.
Hopefully the Bears shovel money into the offensive line during free agency so that they aren't forced into spending their top pick on the position when it could be better used elsewhere.
