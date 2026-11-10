Bears Trade Deadline Tracker: Every Rumor and Reported Move for Chicago

One of the biggest days of the NFL calendar is here for the Chicago Bears, as it's officially trade deadline day.

The NFL trade deadline will hit at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and after that there will be one less avenue for teams to improve their rosters for the rest of the season.

Of course, the Bears have already made one of the biggest trades in the NFL in recent years when they acquired superstar defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on Oct. 29. Since then, Simmons has proven to be a massive difference-maker for the Bears.

Now, the Bears will turn their focus to seeing if they can improve in any other areas of the team before the deadline passes.

Follow our tracker below for all of the latest reported rumors and acquisitions the Bears make on Tuesday. We've also included the Bears' biggest needs beneath that.

Chicago Bears trade rumors

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears looking for a cornerback

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are in the market for a cornerback before the deadline.

"Chicago would love to add to their secondary with a corner," Schultz reported on Monday.

Chargers won't trade Khalil Mack

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are not going to trade Khalil Mack.

"Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday's deadline, according to sources," Schefter and Rapoport said.

The Bears had been linked to interest in Mack, but it appears the dream reunion is not going to happen.

Chicago Bears trades

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears trade for Jeffery Simmons: The Bears sent two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for Simmons and a fifth-round pick. The trade was historic, as he's the first defensive tackle since 1967 to be acquired for multiple first-rounders.

Chicago Bears biggest needs

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback: While rookie Malik Muhammad has been excellent, Jaylon Johnson has struggled on the other side and the Bears can't depend on Tyrique Stevenson to replace him. At the very least, the Bears need another depth option for the boundary.

Edge Rusher: The Bears don't have a dire need here as long as Dayo Odeyingbo gets back from injury soon. Even if he isn't out much longer (Odeyingbo is eligible to return in Week 11), more depth certainly wouldn't hurt.

Tight end: The season-ending injury to Cole Kmet has left the Bears depending on rookie Sam Roush as their TE2 and veteran Stephen Carlson as the TE3 behind Colston Loveland. Roush has struggled this season and Carlson doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher. The Bears use a lot of 12 and 13 personnel, so they could use a well-rounded tight end.

Safety: With Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis and Elijah Hicks, the Bears are in pretty good shape here, and that will be especially true if Coby Bryant gets back late in the season. If anything, Chicago could use another depth piece.

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