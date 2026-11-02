Bears Rumored to Be Top QB Trade Target for Ravens, But Would Chicago Make the Deal?

The Baltimore Ravens are in dire straits at the quarterback position and they might be eyeing the Chicago Bears for help.

The Ravens lost not one but two quarterbacks in Week 8, with Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley sustaining injuries during the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Making matters worse for the Ravens, Jackson, who suffered a thumb injury, needs surgery and is slated to go on injured reserve, head coach Jesse Minter said. There is also a chance that Jackson could miss the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Huntley reportedly may have turf toe, which Bears fans know can be a multi-week injury after running back Kyle Monangai has missed four games with the same issue.

Now, the Ravens are faced with starting rookie Joe Fagnano and that will almost certainly spell the end of their season, hence the Ravens' need for a trade.

Ravens eyeing Tyson Bagent?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to On SI's Jason La Canfora, the Ravens have called the Bears already to inquire about quarterback Tyson Bagent, who La Canfora says is Baltimore's top target.

"The Ravens top pursuit is Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs," La Canfora said before adding that the Ravens "have reached out to Chicago" in the wake of losing Jackson and Huntley.

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him,” an NFL GM said of Bagent to La Canfora. “They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze DeCosta?”

The fact that the Ravens appear to have already reached out to the Bears just goes to show how desperate Baltimore is, but they have to be because time is of the essence. Baltimore will play its next game on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Would the Bears trade Bagent?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw with the Jeffery Simmons trade, just about anyone in the NFL can be had for the right price.

Bagent certainly isn't a blue-chip player like Simmons is, but the Bears do have a high opinion of Bagent and may not be keen on trading him for anything less than an overpay.

It's hard to imagine the Ravens coming up with that kind offer. They would have to believe that Bagent can save their season and there has been no indication he's capable of doing such a thing. In fact, his stock is probably at an all-time low after he stunk it up in place of an injured Caleb Williams in Chicago's Week 5 loss.

Making it even less likely is the fact that Bagent will have to learn a new offense on the fly and that takes time. Bagent did play under Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for a season, but it was still Ben Johnson's offense.

We aren't scoffing at the rumor that the Ravens put in a call to the Bears to check on Bagent's availability given the dire situation Baltimore finds itself in, but we find it very hard to believe the Ravens are going to come up with the kind of offer to make it worth it for the Bears to subtract from their quarterbacks room.

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