4 Edge Rushers Chicago Bears Should Target With Khalil Mack Trade Unlikely

Chicago Bears fans have been dreaming for a reunion with Khalil Mack ever since the Los Angeles Chargers' season started to go south.

And, that dream appeared to have legs after it was reported that the Bears had put in a call to the Chargers about a Mack trade.

But, despite the fact that the Chargers are 0-7 and have no hope to make the playoffs, Los Angeles reportedly has no desire to trade the veteran edge rusher.

"Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday's deadline, according to sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Mack has expressed his desire to stay in Los Angeles, so he also presents a roadblock for a potential trade to Chicago.

With that in mind, here's a look at four other edge rushers who could be available for trade that the Bears should target.

Will McDonald

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) reacts during player introductions before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Jets made some additions to their edge rushers room this offseason, including using a high draft pick on David Bailey, McDonald has seen his playing time drop from 66% of snaps in each of the last two seasons to 48% in 2026.

That could signal the Jets might be open to trading him, and we know the Jets would love more draft capital for their rebuild.

McDonald, who has one year left on his contract after 2026, has notched three sacks this season and had 18.5 in the previous two campaigns combined, so he has a strong history of production.

Jermaine Johnson

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After striking gold with the Jeffery Simmons trade, perhaps the Bears should go back to the well in a trade with the Tennessee Titans for Johnson.

In the final year of his contract, it remains to be seen if Johnson is going to be part of the team's long-term plans. If not, Tennessee might be willing to move him to get more draft capital for the rebuild the team is currently going through.

Johnson has tallied three sacks in seven games and posted 7.5 in 2023, the season before he suffered a significant injury. Johnson posted three sacks in 2025, so he's about to surpass that mark midway through the season.

Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are primed for a fire sale after trading both Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, so it makes sense for the Bears to check in on Latu.

Latu has just two sacks in eight games, but he has shown he's capable of more after posting 12.5 over his first two years in the league, including a career-high 8.5 in 2025.

And he wouldn't just be a rental, either, as Latu has one more year left on his rookie contract after 2026.

Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat may be the best edge rusher available on the market ahead of the deadline, assuming the Arizona Cardinals want to trade him. It makes sense for them to with Sweat approaching 30 and Arizona in the midst of a rebuild.

The Cardinals edge rusher has twice posted double-digit sacks in a season, and he has 7.5 or more in four of the last five years. Through eight games this season, Sweat has three.

Along with his history of sack production, Sweat has a Super Bowl ring, also, which is the kind of experience the Bears could covet given their legitimate Super Bowl hopes.

While Sweat is our favorite player on this list, he's probably the least likely to land in Chicago. It will probably take a third-round pick to acquire him and it's hard to imagine the Bears giving up that much after the Simmons trade.

But, after seeing the Bears make that deal, never say never for just about any trade.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —