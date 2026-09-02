6 Roster Decisions That Could Define the Chicago Bears' Season

We're now only one week away from the start of the 2026 NFL season. The Bears are eager to show the league that their 2025 campaign was no flash in the pan.

The NFL's top regression candidates boast a stacked roster that looks primed to win their first consecutive NFC North title since 2006. However, they had to make some tough decisions to get there.

Yes, their decision to trade DJ Moore was one of their most significant of the offseason. They appear well-equipped to replace him, though. At the same time, a few moves they made (and opted not to make) stand out as far more consequential.

The Gervon Dexter Sr. trade

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' decision to ship Gervon Dexter Sr. out of town on roster cutdown day was pretty surprising. Sure, they were rumored to be shopping him not only once but TWICE this offseason, but the defensive tackle position was still considered their most glaring weakness on the defensive side of the ball.

It was very clear that Dexter was entering his last season in Chicago, but most still expected him to, you know, enter his last season in Chicago. The coaching staff is putting a TON of faith into their current defensive tackle rotation. With future Hall of Famer (sixth-round selection) Jordan van den Berg and future perennial All-Pro (undrafted rookie) Jayden Loving manning the middle, it's hard to blame 'em.

All jokes aside, they really need this one to work out. I'm just as bullish on the rooks as the next guy, but it's difficult to gauge how real training camp and preseason performances can be. They'll certainly have quality depth on the interior, but they need them to collectively rise above that status.

Not adding to the edge rusher room

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) brings down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson (11) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are in a similar spot at edge rusher. Improving there was seen as one of their top priorities entering the offseason. However, the most obvious difference is that they at least completely revamped the defensive tackle room (just not how everyone expected). Aside from DE/DT hybrid Shemar Turner, Grady Jarrett is officially the only returning DT this season.

Meanwhile, the Bears are running it back with the same edge rushers they had last season. The only difference is Dayo Odeyingbo is MUCH more motivated. That fact will definitely be the key to unlocking their pass-rush efficiency. Slim chance the $48 million man gets only one sack (across eight games) again in 2026.

They're putting a lot of faith in Austin Booker to enjoy a year-three leap. I'm a big fan of the player, but question the process a bit. However, if he does nab 8 to 10 sacks (a mark that isn't out of the question) opposite Montez Sweat, then all will be well. If he falls below that threshold, they might be in trouble.

Drafting Dillon Thieneman

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Kylen Granson (86) makes a Cath over the arms of Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman providing high-quality play right out of the gate wouldn't be nearly as essential if Coby Bryant hadn't landed on Injured Reserve. The Bears will now be relying on him much more to provide an immediate impact on the back end.

Sure, they brought in veteran safety Xavier Woods, who has 121 career starts under his belt, to take some off his plate. Nevertheless, Woods isn't nearly as impactful as Bryant at this stage of his career.

Thieneman was widely regarded as one of the biggest steals in the 2026 NFL Draft when the Bears pulled the trigger on him at 25th overall. He was considered one of the most NFL-ready defenders in the entire class. They'll need him to prove the praise was warranted.

Re-signing Braxton Jones

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to question whether they would've brought Braxton Jones back if they knew Ozzy Trapilo had mutant-like recovery skills. Personally, I don't think they would have. However, Jones will still play an extremely important role on the Bears' offensive line before the big guy is healthy enough to return to the lineup.

They won't want to throw the second-year OT right back into the fire. Yes, it'll eventually be his job, and Jones is certainly playing out his final year in the Windy City (although we admittedly said that last year). He's still learning on the fly in his own right, though.

Ideally, Jones plays well enough to be a quality placeholder until midseason. That would give Trapilo enough time to get into football shape. It could be a double-whammy if the veteran struggles, though. I don't think they'd throw him out there before he's ready, but it would be quite tempting with him already returning to practice.

Not re-signing Nahshon Wright

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their decision to re-sign Jones becomes even more consequential when you consider what they could've done with the money they used on him. The offensive tackle signed a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason, with a maximum value of $10 million with incentives.

Meanwhile, cornerback Nahshon Wright signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth $3.5 million (and $5.5 million with incentives). Wright is FAR from perfect, but New York got a potential steal there based on his penchant for turnovers alone. In fact, you could argue that no team should've valued him more this offseason. His five interceptions last season were five more than the entire Jets' defense had all season (one of the wildest stats you'll ever see).

Even with his flaws, the Bears would probably feel more comfortable rostering Wright based on their current (bleak) cornerback situation than they do Jones based on their current offensive tackle situation.

Drafting Malik Muhammad II

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Bears' bleak cornerback situation... this might seem like a lot to put on a fourth-round rookie. You can blame Kyler Gordon for that, though. Based on everything we've heard from Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles, it sure seems like they do. I'm fully convinced the Bears drafted Malik Muhammad II to play on the perimeter. He was supposed to be Tyrique Stevenson insurance and eventual replacement.

Instead, Gordon is MIA as questions surrounding his toughness pick up steam. Instead of their Pro Bowl-caliber nickelback, they're relying on the 124th pick in the draft to survive at a position where he had no previous experience at the collegiate level.

Muhammad has talent. There's no doubting that. Just how quickly that talent translates could be the difference between the Bears being forced to win shootouts and fielding a surprisingly formidable defense.