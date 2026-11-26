Thanksgiving Day is a holiday traditionally associated with thankfulness for what we have. For the Chicago Bears and their fans, the list of things to be thankful for is longer than it's been in a long time. Since winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018 last year, they've raced out to an 8-2 start and are tied with the Detroit Lions for first place in the division. Any fears that 2025 was a fluke season have been put to bed as fans and analysts come to grips with the fact that these Bears are built for sustained success.

So before we settle in for what should be an epic Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving showdown, let's think back to the people and events that got the Bears to where they are today and express our gratitude.

1. Lovie Smith's decision to go for two to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 of the 2022 season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith before a game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If ever the Bears' stadium saga comes to an end and the Bears actually build a new home, they might consider placing a Lovie Smith statue right outside the front gate. As the head coach of the Houston Texans, it was his decision to go for two and the win in the final minute of a meaningless Week 18 game that got the Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That pick was then traded to the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore plus a 2024 first-round selection that became, once again, the No. 1 pick. This time, the Bears stuck with it and used that pick to select Caleb Williams, the long-awaited franchise quarterback. And even though Moore is already on a new team, he etched his name into franchise history with his overtime touchdown grab to seal the Bears' miracle comeback win over the Packers last December, an iconic victory that foreshadowed more to come in the postseason.

That catch from DJ Moore, the playoff win over Green Bay, hiring Ben Johnson, drafting Caleb Williams. None of it would have happened had Lovie Smith not called a two-point conversion as the head coach of a team that wasn't even in Chicago's conference. How's that for a butterfly effect?

2. Matt Eberflus not calling a timeout in the final minute of the 2024 Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during a game against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here's another butterfly effect for Bears fans to be thankful for today. After losing three straight games in November of 2024, one to each division rival, the Bears broke with 100 years of tradition and fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason. It was a painful stretch of games for Bears fans, to be sure. They first lost to Green Bay, marking the team's 11th consecutive loss to their rival, on a blocked field goal. Then they forced overtime against the Vikings just to choke it away.

Finally, a late collapse against Detroit on Thanksgiving, a game in which time ran out on the offense despite Eberflus still holding on to a timeout, forced the McCaskey's to fire him. But from pain comes pleasure, as the saying goes. At the conclusion of a disastrous 2024 season, the Bears finally did the obvious thing and hired hotshot offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

Since then, the Bears are 20-9, including the playoffs, Johnson's offense is the envy of the NFL, and the Bears are legit Super Bowl contenders for the first time in at least 15 years. And there's a strong likelihood that, had Eberflus just called timeout in his final game with Chicago, Johnson would never have darkened the doorway of Halas Hall.

3. The Jeffery Simmons trade

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons reacts after a play at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty simple. Trading for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has revolutionized Chicago's defense and raised the unit's ceiling from pretty good to Super Bowl-caliber. The Bears paid a hefty price (two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick), but Simmons has already proven to be worth the investment, especially after his three-sack game against the New Orleans Saints.

If the Bears do go on to reach the Super Bowl, the trade for Simmons will be a big reason why.

4. Ryan Poles' first-round picks

Chicago Bears OT Darnell Wright during a game against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ryan Poles has made his fair share of bad picks in the NFL draft. Thankfully, none of those bad picks came with his first-round selections. Darnell Wright, selected at No. 10 overall in 2023, was Poles' first first-round selection, and he signed a record-setting contract extension this offseason. Next came Caleb Williams, the Bears' first franchise quarterback since Jim McMahon, and Rome Odunze, who has been making some tough catches of late.

Colston Loveland was an unpopular pick at first, but he showcased his potential to be an elite playmaker. Finally, we have Dillon Thieneman, who is putting together a strong rookie season. Bears fans may criticize Poles' overall draft record, and rightfully so, but they should at least acknowledge and be thankful for the picks he's made in the first round.

5. The San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers have been like the Bears' big brother in recent years, beating up the rest of the NFC North and stopping the Packers from winning at least one more Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. They ended Green Bay's season in the 2019 NFC Championship game, and then again in the 2021 Divisional round. Last Sunday, they stomped out the Vikings to send them tumbling down to third place in the division.

Plus, 49ers tight end George Kittle is himself a Bears fan, and Bears legend Robbie Gould was their kicker for the final six seasons of his career. If there's any other NFC team that Bears fans should root for and be thankful for, it's the crimson and gold.

6. The NFL schedule-makers

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To use the parlance of the kids these days, the NFL schedule-makers cooked when they put together this Thanksgiving Day slate of games. As you relax with your family and friends, awaiting the feast to come, you'll get to watch a titanic clash of NFC North heavyweights as the Bears take on the Lions. Then you can enjoy a good dinner as the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys fight to stay alive in the NFC East. Finally, a Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs showdown closes out the night.

Plus, the schedule leading up to this game has been favorable for the Bears. They got a Week 10 bye to rest up and get healthy, followed by a tune-up game at home against the 3-6 Saints. They're simultaneously well-rested and ready for their biggest test yet, and that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —