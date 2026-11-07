Governors' Comments Reflect Significant Change in Bears Stadium Saga



The pendulum in the Bears stadium saga has seemed stuck on the Indiana side of the border for months but for the first time it seems to be moving back the other way.

The Bears are not saying this as much as the governors of each state have.

On one hand, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he wants legislation for a stadium plan to be ready for the first week of the legislature's veto session, which starts Nov. 17. A vote wouldn't be immediate but within a few weeks after.

"This is up to the Bears. You know, there's a bill that's being put together that gives the Bears the opportunity to choose where they want to build a stadium in Illinois, and then it's going to be up to them where it goes," Pritzker told reporters.

Hey guess who was right if he had just said by Friday!



Statements from Governor Mike Braun and from Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott.



Sorry for the timing being off. pic.twitter.com/6f12Fs0Aio — Bleeves In Chicago (@TheBearscast) November 6, 2026

The idea being put forward and discussed most is similar to one Barrington area state representative Marty McLaughlin proposed, which would let the Bears build the stadium in a suitable lcoation but they would then lease it and avoid taxes.

It wouldn't necessarily be the Arlington Heights stadium but could be. Another plan for the far south part of the Lake Michigan shore in Chicago is gaining some support but there is no word from the Bears about considering this site.

In fact, the Bears were only issuing a lengthy non-committal statement over the entire topic.

Gov. Mike Braun suggests a deadline is approaching for the Chicago Bears to make a stadium decision



This statement is in response to the team meeting with Illinois lawmakers this week



The Bears previously said it’s “sole focus” was building a new stadium in Hammond pic.twitter.com/Fmm014u61I — Tim Spears (@tspearstv) November 7, 2026

"The Chicago Bears remain committed to building a world-class stadium and mixed-use district for our fans, the Chicagoland community and the team," the team's statement said. "We continue to work collaboratively with local and state leaders in Indiana to advance our stadium development plans in Hammond, where we are finalizing due diligence details across two sites in the Wolf Lake area.

"At the same time, we appreciate the recent engagement from Illinois leadership to explore legislation which has allowed us to share our feedback. We expect productive dialogue with both leadership teams in the coming weeks. We have a responsibility and obligation to explore every option available to the club, and we look forward to developing a transformational project that will attract global events and deliver jobs and economic growth to all of Chicagoland."

The really big development in all of this was a statement issued by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. Until now, that state quietly went about trying to get a plan finalized and had quickly passed needed legislation. It's why they were the side being mentioned prominently by the Bears all spring and summer.

With Illinois getting more Bears attention lately, and wheels turning finally in the Land of Lincoln largely because the election is finally over, Braun for the first time expressed the thought that Indiana's patience could be wearing thin.

"Indiana has assembled an excellent deal to build a world-class stadium in Hammond, Indiana," Braun said in a statement. "All negotiations have been done in good faith and to ensure that Hoosier taxpayers are protected.

"We encourage the Chicago Bears to fully commit to a stadium in Indiana because it is nearly time for the state to shift its energy and resources to the next opportunity."

There's no mention of the other "opportunity."

Indiana's governor is unhappy the Bears are continuing to play footsie with Illinois.



"We encourage the Chicago Bears to fully commit to a stadium in Indiana because it is nearly time for the state to shift its energy and resources to the next opportunity." - Gov. Mike Braun pic.twitter.com/oKSxBu3UuF — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) November 6, 2026

It's ridiculous that this has been delayed so long mainly because of politics, the ineffective leadership from Pritzker on this topic and also a refusal by the city of Chicago to acknowledge team desires to move to the suburbs.

The new plan being talked about in the area of where the Calumet River runs into Lake Michigan, is so far south that it might as well be in Hammond.

It's often pointed out that Hammond and now, also this south Chicago location, are closer to Soldier Field than Arlington Heights is. That statement is largely irrelevant because the majority of Bears season ticket holders are not in the south part of the suburbs or city and are in the northwest suburbs and northern burbs.

Regardless, it is at least good to see movement within and toward Illinois at last. Getting the vote from the state legislature in early December needs to be a priority as Pritzker said. Wasting more time on new plans like the south can only lead the project to wind up across the border near Hammond.

Creation of a Chicago Bears 70k domed stadium and entertainment district at the 326 acre site they own in Arlington Heights. pic.twitter.com/j4EDG1g2jB — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) November 6, 2026