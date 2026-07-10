Bears' Biggest Bust Candidate Could Open Door to Youth Movement in 2026

The center position will be one of the more interesting ones to watch during the Chicago Bears' 2026 season.

The Bears are set to have a new starter at the position in 2026 after the unexpected retirement of Drew Dalman, which led to Chicago trading for veteran Garrett Bradbury.

But the Bears also drafted Logan Jones in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, setting up a competition between the rookie and veteran in training camp.

Garrett Bradbury named Bears' biggest bust candidate

Former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectation is that Bradbury's experience will win out, but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton isn't so sure he'll hold on to the job. Moton labels Bradbury as Chicago's biggest bust candidate because of his pass protection.

"Don't be surprised if the Bears bench Bradbury for Jones at some point in the upcoming campaign because of the veteran's pass-protection issues," Moton wrote. "According to Pro Football Focus, Bradbury didn't surrender a sack but allowed 20 pressures over 642 pass-blocking snaps last season."

Bradbury's pass protection numbers from 2025 were actually the best of his career. Along with the zero sacks and 20 pressures, his PFF pass-blocking grade of 63.1 was the second-best of Bradbury's career.

However, those numbers were outliers, as Bradbury averaged 3.3 sacks and 27.3 pressures per season in the six years prior, and he only registered a PFF pass-blocking grade north 60 once and had four seasons with a grade below 50.

Logan Jones was elite in pass protection

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While college stats aren't always indicative of how a player will perform in the pros, Jones was an elite pass protector at Iowa.

The rookie tallied the best pass-blocking grade in the nation among centers in 2025 with a jaw-dropping 90.2. He was also strong in the run game with a 73.1, and his overall grade of 79 ranked 10th among centers. In all, Jones surrendered just one sack and three pressures all season.

If Bradbury falters in pass protection and gets benched, the Bears will hope Jones' elite pass pro numbers in college will translate to the NFL.