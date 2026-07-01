Logan Jones is the second straight rookie to be announced in our impact rankings for the 2026 NFL season. The Bears landed the University of Iowa center with the 57th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the center position wasn't on virtually anyone's bingo cards when it came to Chicago's second-round forecast, it's hard to fault them for landing the player many thought was the top center in this year's class. The selection made a lot more sense after finding out that he was on the radar of both the Rams and Ravens, who were eyeing him shortly after the Bears took him off the board.

Jones enters his rookie season with a volatile outlook that could see him sitting behind veteran Garrett Bradbury. However, there's reason to believe he could take the starting job sooner rather than later.

History is on Jones' side in center battle

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since 2010, there have been 19 centers drafted in the first two rounds of their respective draft. 13 of them started every game that they were healthy for during their rookie seasons. Two others grabbed starting jobs within the first month of their rookie seasons. Of that group, only four players rode the bench for the majority of their rookie seasons.

However, every situation is different. Teams usually don't use a second-round pick on a center less than two months after trading a fifth-round pick on a center with 105 career starts (across 105 career games) under his belt. When Bradbury's been healthy, he's been in the starting lineup.

The fact that both players feel like they're plenty good enough to play alongside the starters creates a healthy competition. Whoever does take the starting job has big holes to fill with Drew Dalman coming off a Pro Bowl season, but, between the two of them, they are uniquely positioned to replace much of the impact he provided.

Jones will be ready to roll (over people) as soon as he gets in the lineup

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) snaps the ball during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike many of the players that will be on this list, Jones isn't guaranteed a role in the starting lineup this season. The battle for the starting center job is bound to be one of the most interesting ones to keep tabs on in training camp.

Still, he's a capable enough player to bet on when it comes to the impact he will provide when he does get into the starting lineup. I ultimately think he'll be starting by November (partially due to Bradbury being a solid starter but also because they're also fresh off a season where they achieved great success by taking it slow with their rookies) and should be a stabilizing presence in the middle of their offensive line.

There were ample questions surrounding the selection in April. We should get pretty clear answers to those inquiries by the end of the 2026 season.