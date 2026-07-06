Bears Connected to Cowboys Free Agent Who Could Provide More Depth at Safety

The Chicago Bears overhauled their entire safeties room this offseason.

Chicago allowed both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker to leave in free agency and went on to replace them with the free-agent signing of Coby Bryant and the draft selection of Dillon Thieneman.

When it comes to potential depth options, Gervarrius Owens and Elijah Hicks are back, and Chicago signed Cam Lewis in free agency and Skyler Thomas after the draft.

But CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo thinks Chicago shouldn't be done at the position and pairs the Bears with former Dallas Cowboys safety, Donovan Wilson, who remains unsigned.

"The 30-year-old Wilson is a versatile safety who is capable of making plays in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage. He has eight career interceptions, 13 career sacks (that includes two seasons with at least 4.5 sacks), nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 20 tackles for loss," DeArdo said.

What Donovan Wilson brings to the table

Former Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson started in 75 of 98 games over seven seasons with Dallas and offers experience as a box and free safety.

Wilson shines when asked to blitz and in run defense. He has 3.5 sacks or more in three seasons and posted an above-average Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 73.9 in 2025.

The problem for Wilson is he is a liability in coverage and as a tackler. He posted coverage grades of 59.0 and 38.6 the past two years, and he has tackle grades of 57.5 or worse in each of the past five campaigns, including a putrid 38.6 last season.

Bears are unlikely to sign Donovan Wilson

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We certainly wouldn't be pounding the table against the Bears signing Wilson to bring him in as more competition for a depth spot at safety, but we doubt it happens, barring injury.

The Bears carried four safeties on their initial 53-man roster in 2025 and we would expect them to do that again in 2026. And those four spots might already be spoken for with Bryant, Thieneman, Hicks and Lewis.

As we enter training camp, there really isn't a need for more help at safety, so we wouldn't expect to see Wilson in Chicago anytime soon.