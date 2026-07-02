Dillon Thieneman Projected to Have a Pro Bowl Caliber Season as a Rookie

Kevin Byard III turned back the clock and had a season for the ages in 2025. The 32-year-old was a key leader of Chicago's secondary and led the league with seven interceptions.

While Dillon Thieneman would be hard-pressed to replicate Byard's ball production, one writer thinks he could get close to doing so. BleacherReport's Alex Kay believes he could nab five interceptions in his rookie season.

"Given his natural athleticism, relentless motor and impressive instincts, Thieneman will not only open 2026 as a starter for the Bears, but also have a strong chance to lead all first-year players in interceptions while racking up a ton of tackles," Kay wrote.

Notably, Kay also believes he will finish the season with just under 100 tackles. That type of production would probably be enough to earn him plenty of Pro Bowl buzz. It also would make fans quickly forget about the loss of Byard.

Thieneman's playmaking ability could make him a perfect Kevin Byard III replacement

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many were upset when the Bears lost Kevin Byard III to free agency. His playmaking ability and leadership will be hard to replace.

However, Dillon Thieneman was one of the best defensive playmakers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Few expected him to still be on the board for Chicago at 25th overall, and the Bears landed one of the top steals in the draft at that point. If anyone could replace what Byard brought to the defense, the two-time First-Team All-American is a worthy candidate to do it.

Thieneman picked off six passes during his true freshman season at Purdue and had two interceptions (and five pass deflections) in his lone year at Oregon. He wasted no time making a significant impact for both teams and was massively important to both secondaries.

While the NFL is a different animal when it comes to quality of competition, there's reason to believe that Thieneman can make an early impact for Chicago.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's usually difficult for rookie safeties to fill the stat sheets, as it can occasionally take some time to adjust to the speed of the pros. Budda Baker, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017, was the most recent first-year player to earn the honor.

With that said, Thieneman is entering a perfect situation for a rookie safety. He not only has experience playing virtually every role in the secondary, but he's also entering a secondary with three other high-level starters already in place in Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Coby Bryant.

If he can be put in a position to capitalize on his instincts, then there's no telling how much of an impact he can bring in 2026. The Defensive Rookie of the Year Award might not even be out of reach.