Bears and Eagles Are Perfect Trade Partners After Lane Johnson's Retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a real bind right now and the Chicago Bears might be able to help them out at the trade deadline.

On Tuesday afternoon, right tackle Lane Johnson shockingly announced his retirement from the NFL, which is an Earth-shattering loss for the Eagles.

Johnson cited his need to take care of his mental health as the reason for hanging up his cleats four games into the season.

"At this time, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from the National Football League," Johnson announced. "Right now, what's more important to me is continuing to focus on my mental healthy and spending more time with my kids and family."

There is no replacing Johnson. He's an elite right tackle and a future Hall of Famer and those are impossible shoes to fill.

But the Eagles have to try to do their best and one of the teams they should be giving a call between now and the NFL trade deadline is the Chicago Bears.

Bears and Eagles are logical trade partners

Chicago Bears offensive line Theo Benedet (79) gets set to block against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears could have an offensive tackle available for trade before the Nov. 10 deadline passes.

When everyone is healthy, the Bears have a fantastic situation at tackle with Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Theo Benedet.

Jones is on injured reserve with a knee injury, but there has been nothing to suggest it's significant enough to keep him out for longer than the four-game IR stint that he's one game into.

With a surplus at the position, the Bears could opt to trade one of their tackles, assuming Trapilo can finish ramping up and get back on the field, and Jones can return from IR in due time.

If one of those two things doesn't happen, the Bears won't have enough depth to make a move.

Who could Bears trade?

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright is completely off limits, of course, and so is Trapilo after he was a second-round pick in 2025 and played well at left tackle before coming down with a torn patellar tendon in the playoffs.

But Benedet and Jones can probably be had with both players on a one-year deal.

Jones was playing good football at left tackle before his injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones hasn't given up a single sack and has only allowed two pressures, both of which are tied for the best marks in the NFL among tackles.

All of Jones' NFL snaps have come at left tackle, but he's capable of sliding over to the right side, where the Eagles would need him.

Benedet is a career backup, but he offers experience at both left and right tackle. Benedet rotated with Jones at left tackle over the first three games and started at the position in place of Jones in Week 4.

Over 167 snaps, Benedet has not allowed a sack and is charted with seven pressures allowed, which are solid numbers that Phildelphia would gladly accept.