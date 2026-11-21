The last time Bears tackle Theo Benedet faced a pass rush off the edge like he'll need to prevent Sunday might have been when the Bears asked him to block Maxx Crosby in his first NFL start last season.

The Saints defensive line on Sunday packs both Chase Young and Carl Granderson, and both rank among the top four in sacks, Granderson with 8 1/2 and Young with eight. Occasionally they rush Granderson off the left side of the Bears line but usually it will be Young, who has 18 sacks in his last 20 games. This is who will be coming at Benedet, their undrafted tackle from Canada.

The Bears probably haven't gone against edge rush potential like this since the second game of the season, when they hosted Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel and the Vikings in a 9-3 loss. Braxton Jones started on that day instead of Benedet. Young and Granderson right now have the same number of sacks as Van Ginkel and Turner.

"A really, really strong front, great athletes — the get-off is fantastic," Benedet said about the Saints' rush. "And so it will be good to play at home and have the advantage of the vocal cadence."

My 3 most underrated Bears from the first half:



🥉 Theo Benedet | LT

◾️ Undrafted in 2024

◾️ 71.3 PFF grade (22nd of 71 tackles)

◾️ Played through injury vs. SEA & TB



🥈 Devin Bush | LB

◾️ 53 tackles, 2 sacks

◾️ 15 tackles, 1 sack, 2 PBUs last 2 games



🥇 Cam Lewis | DB

◾️… pic.twitter.com/Ak1bk5F6Qk — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 16, 2026

Needless to say, it's going to test one of the most impressive improvement stories the Bears have had on their team this season.

Doing a flip

A year ago when Benedet first gained starting experience, he might not have been up to this challenge. His strength was blocking runs and his pass blocking was the question.

There's been a drastic change as he has piled up reps at left tackle. Benedet's pass blocking this year is graded 43rd out of 72. It's a solid middle of the pack but he was near the bottom of the league last year. His run blocking remains rock solid at 20th of 72. Overall, he's 28th of 72 tackles graded overall.

The website Pro Football Network has Benedet's grades even higher, even among the top 10 in several categories league-wide. All the while, ESPN's pass block win rate analytic says Benedet is third best in the NFL among tackles at stopping the pass rush with a 92% success rate. Only San Francisco's Colton McKivitz and Minnesota's Brian McNeill rate higher.

#Bears LT Theo Benedet among NFL left tackles in 2026:



• 79.6 PFN OL Impact grade (8th)

• 77.4 pass-blocking grade (7th)

• 80.8 run-blocking grade (9th)



The Canadian Eagle has grown into a legit starter for this offensive line pic.twitter.com/k8IX2Zylin — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 18, 2026

If those numbers have any credibility, it's easy to wonder why there's even talk about getting Ozzy Trapilo back from the knee surgery after January's playoff injury. For an all-around grade, Trapilo finished last year graded 37th out of 89 tackles at blocking the run. He was a better pass blocker at 37th of 89, Benedet has been closing that gap, though, especially in his last few games. On the year he has allowed 18 pressures and a sack for 267 plays. Last year for 335 plays, Trapilo allowed three sacks and 22 pressures.

"In the passing game, he’s grown tremendously from where he was when we first came in the building a year and a half ago," coach Ben Johnson said of Benedet. "And so the confidence level has just continued to get higher and higher.

"I think when you have five guys up front, all looking to play as one, that trust level amongst that group is really important as well, and I think Joe Thuney (next to him) has a lot of trust with their communication and just where Theo’s going to be. I’m proud of him and how he’s come so far in his journey and it’s still going on too. He’s still an ascending player in my eyes.”

Line coach Dan Roushar worked Bendet hard. In the offseason, Benedet also gained from private work with Terron Armstead, the same former Saints great who helped their original left tackle starter, Jones.

High blocking marks

Benedet graded out as top Bears pass blocker on the line against Tampa Bay according to PFF.

Super nice guy! (Off the field lol!) pic.twitter.com/37gqkVwIJW — Wendi (@WendiEarley) November 17, 2026

“I think he's got a better understanding of his balance and keeping his base underneath him, not being so top heavy, leaning forward in certain situations," offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "Really just understanding the spot, the launch point of the quarterback, the timing of the quarterback, that's a big part of things.

" 'Do I need to take the air out of the pass rusher? What type of pass rusher am I playing against?' I think all that experience just kind of lends you to be a little bit more confident. It is confidence but the confidence comes from the work we've put in and the coaching that I've received, And Dan's been fantastic just driling on me,"

With more reps, he has become comfortable trusting what he's been taught.

"I think it's trust in your set and that's something that's really helpful, having an offseason to work on it going into this year and having guys like Terron Armstead and stuff help me with it," Benedet said. "Once you trust your set you can be in a more settled position, if you will, and take on the rusher and not feel like you've got to get out of your base."

Benedet will need to put together the run blocking with the pass blocking now. It's a part of the Bears' offense that has slipped over the past five weeks during running back Kyle Monangai's absence.

The Bears are "plenty comfortable" with Theo Benedet at left tackle, and he has been a key cog for them, as @ChrisEmma1 discussed on the @SpiegsAndHolmes Show. pic.twitter.com/b8t0e69gBb — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 16, 2026

"It's nothing sexy or special," Benedet said. "It's just our fundamentals like we've been drilling all year. You watch the runs that break down through the first half of the season and there's different reasons every single time."

Improving his fundamentals has brought the undrafted Benedet this far.

Whether it lets him keep two sacks leaders at bay Sunday could not only determine if the Bears run their winning streak to five, but also might go a long way toward letting him retain the left tackle spot even if Trapilo appears more ready than ever to return.

It would appear the Bears have a home-grown tackle of higher quality than anyone could have imagined when he was singing in his underwear as the "Canadian Eagle" on Hard Knocks as a rookie on Matt Eberflus' last team.

At the very least, it could mean one less position the Bears really need to address in the draft or free agency next year, and a critical position at that.

Best OTs on an island through 10 weeks



Top 5 so far this year:



JC Latham

Darnell Wright

Amarius Mims

Tristan Wirfs

Brian O’Neill pic.twitter.com/TNfbPpH1BB — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 16, 2026