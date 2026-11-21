Saints Duo Tests Where Bears Tackle Theo Benedet Made Biggest Strides
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The last time Bears tackle Theo Benedet faced a pass rush off the edge like he'll need to prevent Sunday might have been when the Bears asked him to block Maxx Crosby in his first NFL start last season.
The Saints defensive line on Sunday packs both Chase Young and Carl Granderson, and both rank among the top four in sacks, Granderson with 8 1/2 and Young with eight. Occasionally they rush Granderson off the left side of the Bears line but usually it will be Young, who has 18 sacks in his last 20 games. This is who will be coming at Benedet, their undrafted tackle from Canada.
The Bears probably haven't gone against edge rush potential like this since the second game of the season, when they hosted Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel and the Vikings in a 9-3 loss. Braxton Jones started on that day instead of Benedet. Young and Granderson right now have the same number of sacks as Van Ginkel and Turner.
"A really, really strong front, great athletes — the get-off is fantastic," Benedet said about the Saints' rush. "And so it will be good to play at home and have the advantage of the vocal cadence."
Needless to say, it's going to test one of the most impressive improvement stories the Bears have had on their team this season.
Doing a flip
A year ago when Benedet first gained starting experience, he might not have been up to this challenge. His strength was blocking runs and his pass blocking was the question.
There's been a drastic change as he has piled up reps at left tackle. Benedet's pass blocking this year is graded 43rd out of 72. It's a solid middle of the pack but he was near the bottom of the league last year. His run blocking remains rock solid at 20th of 72. Overall, he's 28th of 72 tackles graded overall.
The website Pro Football Network has Benedet's grades even higher, even among the top 10 in several categories league-wide. All the while, ESPN's pass block win rate analytic says Benedet is third best in the NFL among tackles at stopping the pass rush with a 92% success rate. Only San Francisco's Colton McKivitz and Minnesota's Brian McNeill rate higher.
If those numbers have any credibility, it's easy to wonder why there's even talk about getting Ozzy Trapilo back from the knee surgery after January's playoff injury. For an all-around grade, Trapilo finished last year graded 37th out of 89 tackles at blocking the run. He was a better pass blocker at 37th of 89, Benedet has been closing that gap, though, especially in his last few games. On the year he has allowed 18 pressures and a sack for 267 plays. Last year for 335 plays, Trapilo allowed three sacks and 22 pressures.
"In the passing game, he’s grown tremendously from where he was when we first came in the building a year and a half ago," coach Ben Johnson said of Benedet. "And so the confidence level has just continued to get higher and higher.
"I think when you have five guys up front, all looking to play as one, that trust level amongst that group is really important as well, and I think Joe Thuney (next to him) has a lot of trust with their communication and just where Theo’s going to be. I’m proud of him and how he’s come so far in his journey and it’s still going on too. He’s still an ascending player in my eyes.”
Line coach Dan Roushar worked Bendet hard. In the offseason, Benedet also gained from private work with Terron Armstead, the same former Saints great who helped their original left tackle starter, Jones.
High blocking marks
Benedet graded out as top Bears pass blocker on the line against Tampa Bay according to PFF.
“I think he's got a better understanding of his balance and keeping his base underneath him, not being so top heavy, leaning forward in certain situations," offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "Really just understanding the spot, the launch point of the quarterback, the timing of the quarterback, that's a big part of things.
" 'Do I need to take the air out of the pass rusher? What type of pass rusher am I playing against?' I think all that experience just kind of lends you to be a little bit more confident. It is confidence but the confidence comes from the work we've put in and the coaching that I've received, And Dan's been fantastic just driling on me,"
With more reps, he has become comfortable trusting what he's been taught.
"I think it's trust in your set and that's something that's really helpful, having an offseason to work on it going into this year and having guys like Terron Armstead and stuff help me with it," Benedet said. "Once you trust your set you can be in a more settled position, if you will, and take on the rusher and not feel like you've got to get out of your base."
Benedet will need to put together the run blocking with the pass blocking now. It's a part of the Bears' offense that has slipped over the past five weeks during running back Kyle Monangai's absence.
"It's nothing sexy or special," Benedet said. "It's just our fundamentals like we've been drilling all year. You watch the runs that break down through the first half of the season and there's different reasons every single time."
Improving his fundamentals has brought the undrafted Benedet this far.
Whether it lets him keep two sacks leaders at bay Sunday could not only determine if the Bears run their winning streak to five, but also might go a long way toward letting him retain the left tackle spot even if Trapilo appears more ready than ever to return.
It would appear the Bears have a home-grown tackle of higher quality than anyone could have imagined when he was singing in his underwear as the "Canadian Eagle" on Hard Knocks as a rookie on Matt Eberflus' last team.
At the very least, it could mean one less position the Bears really need to address in the draft or free agency next year, and a critical position at that.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.