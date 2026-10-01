Bears Facing Uncertain Left Tackle Situation Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Jets

The quarterback position isn't the only starting spot the Chicago Bears are facing uncertainty at this week.

Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to name the team's starter under center, but we also don't know who is going to be the starting left tackle against the New York Jets, either.

That's because Braxton Jones is dealing with a knee injury that forced his early exit from the Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jones didn't practice on Wednesday and he is considered week-to-week, Johnson said.

Then, there's Ozzy Trapilo, who is no longer on the injury report and is practicing in full but was also left inactive in Week 3, which suggests he wasn't quite ready to see game action.

When asked about Trapilo's status for the upcoming game on Wednesday, Johnson didn't have a concrete answer.

"He's getting closer. I don't know if this will be the week or not. Like I said, he's part of that mix where we're talking about guys that we got to evaluate over the course of the week," Johnson said of Trapilo.

"But if not him, I think we've got other options at tackle there. I think a guy like Jordan McFadden has played out wide," Johnson added. "Obviously, we put Joe (Thuney) there in the past as well. And so we've got a lot of options there."

According to Pro Football Focus, Thuney has 299 regular season snaps at left tackle during his career, and he played the position during the playoffs last season.

PFF doesn't have McFadden down for any career snaps at left tackle during his career. He has played 149 snaps at left guard along with four as an extra blocker.

What about Theo Benedet?

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) tackles Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) under pressure from offensive line Theo Benedet (79) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is odd that Johnson didn't list Theo Benedet among the options to play left tackle. After all, Benedet is supposed to be the swing tackle, at least until Trapilo returns,

Benedet has already gotten snaps at left tackle this season, as he has rotated in for all three games there. Benedet has been pretty solid, too, giving up three pressures but no sacks and earning grades of 54.5 in pass-blocking and 67.8 in run-blocking.

Deploying Benedet is probably the best solution. He has more experience at left tackle than both Thuney and McFadden, and inserting the former would mean the Bears have to make two changes to the offensive line instead of just one, as someone would obviously have to replace Thuney.

We would say that it's more likely than not that the Bears will deploy Benedet at left tackle in Week 4.