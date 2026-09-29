Braxton Jones Injury Update: Latest News on Bears LT's Status in Week 3 Game

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with left tackle Braxton Jones in the second half of the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones suffered his injury in the third quarter. After trying to get himself off the field, Jones went back down and had to receive attention from trainers.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Jones' status for the rest of the Week 3 contest against the Eagles.

Braxton Jones injury update

UPDATE: The Bears announced that Jones is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

#Bears OL Braxton Jones (Knee) is Questionable to Return. pic.twitter.com/TN2SV48Lzx — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 29, 2026

As we noted in a previous update, Jones is back in the locker room now, so his night might be over.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: Jones is now heading back to the locker room, per The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond. The Bears beat writer thinks Jones might have a right knee injury, but the team hasn't confirmed that yet.

Given the fact that Jones is going to the locker room, his night may very well be over and it could be Benedet the rest of the way.

END OF UPDATE

After getting looked at by trainers as he stayed down on the field, Jones was able to walk off under his own power and is now in the blue medical tent.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of Braxton Jones' injury

With Jones out of the game for now, swing tackle Theo Benedet will take his spot. Benedet has seen plenty of action during this season, as he has regularly rotated in and out with Jones over both of Chicago's games.

The Bears also have Ozzy Trapilo waiting in the wings. Trapilo has been working his way back from a torn patellar tendon suffered during last season's playoffs, but he recently got back to full practices, which shows he's close.

In fact, Trapilo wasn't on the injury report at all this week, which led us to believe he was ready to go, but ultimately the former second-round pick was inactive on Monday night.

If Jones is injured for an extended period of time, we could see Trapilo getting the nod in Week 4.

Jones' 2026 season

Jones was re-signed to a one-year deal during the offseason and was immediately thrust into a starting competition at left tackle after he lost the job due to poor play in 2025.

Jones battled it out with the likes of Benedet, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie, but the former fifth-round pick was able to emerge victorious to take back his job.

Over two games this season, Jones has been solid after posting Pro Football Focus grades of 71.2 in pass-blocking and 62.5 in run-blocking and not surrendering a single sack while also permitting just two pressures.