NFL Insider Hints the Bears Aren't Done Navigating Trade Market

The Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade on Thursday, landing one of the league's most dominant players in defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

They gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to receive the four-time Pro Bowler (and a fifth-round pick, which matters A LOT), and he should immediately fortify their defense. He's the type of force multiplier that should immediately open up opportunities for the entire defensive line.

Simmons has been double-teamed on 84% of his pass-rushing snaps, and he still leads all DTs in pressures (28). He's a true game-wrecker, and he should allow Austin Booker, Montez Sweat, and Dayo Odeyingbo (on early downs) to eat on the outside.

On paper, he seems like the potential final piece. The final infinity stone that lets Dennis Allen wreck opposing gameplans without sending extra rushers from the secondary. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport hinted that the Bears might not be done adding to the defensive line ahead of the trade deadline.

Per @RapSheet, the Bears are not done:



"Chicago Bears were in on DeForest Buckner... looking at edges, probably still looking at edges."



"Ryan Poles has been very, very active."



"The Bears were already Super Bowl contenders big time”



Khalil Mack?! pic.twitter.com/nkcyygHQOs — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) October 29, 2026

While Rapoport specifically mentioned them looking into edge rushers, we just don't see it happening. Not with their current defensive line depth, and the fact they already cut ties with a promising (albeit unproven) player, Jamree Kromah, to get Simmons in the building.

There is one position that makes much more sense if they were to scour the market, though.

An addition at cornerback still seems more likely

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' cornerback room has been their most glaring weakness this season. While his presence should also help the cover men by limiting opposing QBs' time to throw, he won't be running down Christian Watson anytime soon.

They could still add a CB to fortify the secondary, and a few players make sense for Chicago. Riq Woolen is playing out an extremely cheap (at least in terms of base salary, since the Eagles paid him a massive signing bonus) one-year deal, and the Eagles are a sinking ship. He's a great fit for Dennis Allen's man-heavy scheme, and it probably wouldn't cost more than a fifth-round pick to bring him aboard.

Conversely, it would cost next to nothing to trade for Nahshon Wright, who's still waiting to play his first defensive snaps for New York. A late-round pick swap would probably be enough to bring him back into the fold, and it's safe to assume the Bears wouldn't be bidding with any other team for his services.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears opted not to re-sign Wright for a reason, and that reason was presumably on display throughout training camp/practice with the Jets. He's a flawed player in coverage, but his ball-hawking abilities are undeniable.

He led all defenders with eight total takeaways (five interceptions, three fumble recoveries) last season and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. Even with his coverage warts, it'd be tough to be much worse than Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson.

Also, career journeyman Nick McCloud was an injury away from playing significant snaps on the perimeter before getting axed (so they could elevate RB Zavier Scott from the practice squad) earlier this week. The bar is the floor when it comes to the team's secondary depth.